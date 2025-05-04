Human milk depot in mall offers accessible breast milk for babies

The official launch of the SM Human Milk Depot Initiative at SM City San Lazaro marks a milestone for maternal and child health.

MANILA, Philippines — Doctors and other health professionals as well as breastfeeding advocates will tell you: Breast milk is best for newborns and growing babies. There is no substitute for it, and infant formulas do not even come close to the nutritional benefits that breast milk provides.

Produced by the mammary glands in the breasts of women, particularly pregnant women and nursing moms, breast milk contains proteins, carbohydrates, and vital minerals and vitamins essential for the healthy physical and mental growth of newborn babies. There are also substances in human milk that provides babies with protection against infection and illnesses.

The clamor is so strong that more and more pregnant women end up, yes, breastfeeding. Well and good, if supply meets demand. But what happens when a breastfeeding mom does not produce enough milk for her child’s needs? And what about times when they are apart and the breast milk she has expressed for her baby is not enough? Is there no other way to nourish the child but to resort to infant formula?

Now, there is an option. There is breast milk from another mom that can nourish the little one. You can get it from a human milk depot located in a popular mall.

In an unprecedented move, SM Cares, the corporate social responsibility arm of SM Supermalls, has partnered with the Department of Health (DOH), Dr. Jose Fabella Memorial Hospital, and Human Milk Bank Association of the Philippines (HMBAP) to embark on the groundbreaking SM Human Milk Depot Initiative.

Officially launched at SM City San Lazaro on February 19, it is a milestone for maternal and child health and builds a culture of care by empowering breastfeeding moms and ensuring that their precious little ones, when in need, will receive life-changing donor milk. It is a culture built around moms who share a part of themselves when they “donate” their breast milk with another infant.

Atty. Pearly Joan Turley, SAVP for Corporate Compliance and Program Director for SM Cares, reaffirms commitment to breastfeeding advocacy

Vital step taken

Breastfeeding is critical to maternal and child health, yet many mothers face challenges in providing sufficient milk for their infants due to medical or circumstantial limitations. The SM Human Milk Depot Initiative seeks to address this gap by ensuring the availability of safe, nutritious donor human milk, particularly during emergencies and disasters. The donated milk will be processed and distributed through accredited Human Milk Banks, reaching the infants who need it most.

“The Human Milk Depot Initiative is a vital step towards achieving several of the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals, particularly SDGs 2 and 3 — eliminating hunger, improving nutrition, and promoting health and wellness. Our goal is to make breastfeeding more accessible, not only for current breastfeeding mothers but also for those considering breastfeeding. By establishing a milk depot inside our malls, we are taking a significant step toward this objective." said Atty. Pearly Joan Jayagan Turley, Senior Assistant Vice President of the Corporate Compliance Group and SM Cares Program Director for Women & Breastfeeding Mothers.

"This milestone initiative reflects SM’s continuing commitment to fostering safe spaces and advocating for maternal and child health, and we will ensure that it expands across the nation, serving mothers and children all around the country," Turley added.

Building a strong breastfeeding advocacy

Aligned with the Expanded Breastfeeding Promotion Act of 2009, the Initiative reinforces the popular mall chain's mission of being “A Mall for All.” Through partnerships with health institutions, the program promotes breastfeeding awareness and supports mothers by offering facilities and programs that cater to their needs.

During the launch event, Undersecretary Mary Ann Palermo-Maestral of the Public Health Services Cluster, and Dr. Estrella Jusi, President of the HMBAP, commended the CSR program for its leadership in this critical advocacy.

“This partnership exemplifies what can be achieved when the public and private sectors work together to support maternal and infant health,” Maestral said.

The initiative will initially roll out in two pilot locations, with plans for expansion to additional SM malls based on the program’s success. Beyond the depots, the mall chain will also strengthen its community engagement efforts, raising awareness about the importance of breast milk donation and fostering a culture of care and advocacy.

The launch of the initiative marks another significant milestone in its Women and Breastfeeding Advocacy program. The initiative is expected to increase participation in breast milk donation, improve infant health outcomes, and promote breastfeeding-friendly communities across the Philippines.

