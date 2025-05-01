Drew Arellano praised for raising awareness on vasectomy

MANILA, Philippines — TV host Drew Arellano’s decision to undergo vasectomy has drawn praise from the Commission on Population and Development, citing it as a gesture that shows responsible parenthood and family planning.

The government agency lauded Drew’s effort as a welcome news in a country that has shown low participation of males in family planning.

"This comes as good news amidst the prevailing low level of participation of males in family planning as shown by the mere 0.1% of them accepting no-scalpel vasectomy. Currently, family planning is exercised mostly by women," the commission said in a statement.

The Philippine Statistics Authority National Demographic and Health Survey found that only 1.6% of males used condoms in 2022, which reflects low observation of male-centric family planning method.

The commission has been promoting male participation in responsible parenthood and family planning through its Kalalakihang Tapat sa Responsibilidad at Obligasyon sa Pamilya or KATROPA program.

Drew shared his vasectomy journey on his Instagram post last Tuesday.

