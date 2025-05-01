Meeting in real life, 4 other tips for millennials to avoid onset middle age diseases

Get at least 30 minutes of cardio activity five times a week to improve overall health and well-being.

MANILA, Philippines — There was a time when hypertension, cancer, Type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, obesity and depression only occurred during middle age. They happen at an age when genetics and years of poor lifestyle choices finally catch up with those aged between 50 and 60 or older. They did not usually manifest on persons at the prime of their lives.

But things are changing, warns one of the top hospitals in the country, Makati Medical Center (MakatiMed). Of late, doctors have been diagnosing these diseases in millennials, or those born between 1981 and 1996, thus afflicting those who are only in their late 20s to early 40s.

The figures supporting this trend are glaring and alarming. According to a 2022 report from the Department of Health (DOH), 36% of Filipinos 20 years old and above are obese, 20% are smokers, 50 to 53% are binge drinkers, and 40% are physically inactive. Breast and colorectal cancer occurrence among patients who are less than 45 years old is also on the rise, said the Philippine Society of Oncologists.

Most alarming is the mental health crisis plaguing not just millennials but Generation Z (Gen Z), whose ages range from early teens to 20s. Global consultancy firm Deloitte revealed in a study that 63% of millennials and 50% of Gen Zs are experiencing burnout due to the demands of work.

There is also a spike in the number of Filipino youth who have tried to end their life. According to the 2021 Young Adult Fertility and Sexuality Study initiated by the University of the Philippines Population Institute and funded by the Department of Health, nearly 1.5 million Filipino youth have attempted suicide in 2021. This is more than double the number of young people in 2013.

Confluence of factors

Juan Armando D. Diaz from the Section of Cardiology of MakatiMed attributes millennials’ midlife health woes to a confluence of factors.

“Work- and money-related stress can lead to high blood pressure, which puts you at risk for stroke or heart attack. Those experiencing chronic stress also tend to cope with bad habits like smoking, drinking, and choosing processed foods over balanced meals,” the doctor noted.

Millennial behavior likewise contributes to the early onset of middle-age diseases. “Millennials are very reliant on technology,” said Dr. Diaz. “More time staring at their gadgets for work, entertainment, communication, and online gaming means less time for sleep, physical exercise, exposure to sunlight and fresh air, and other practices that boost health and well-being.”

Is there anything you can do to reverse the trend or, at the very least, keep yourself from becoming part of the statistic? Dr. Diaz said there are a few steps that you can take to stay healthy and stay clear of middle-age diseases.

1. Act early

Fortunately, you’re never too old — or young — to regain control of your health.

“Especially if you act early,” Dr. Diaz pointed out. “For millennials, I like to remind them that they still have their best years ahead of them. There are places to go, people to meet, goals to conquer — and they need to be in good health to achieve them. Once they realize that, they become more responsible and mindful of their actions.”

Interestingly, Dr. Diaz’s health tips for millennials are the same for mid-lifers. His first recommendation? “Secure your doctor’s approval first before beginning any lifestyle changes to improve your health.”

2. Get moving

It is always good to get some exercise. “Aim for at least 15 to 30 minutes of cardiovascular activity three to five times a week. Walking is the easiest because it only requires a comfortable pair of shoes,” the doctor said.

“You can also get into sports, dance, or putter around the house. If you are a tech-savvy millennial, you can use a smart watch or app to monitor your number of steps, calories burned, and miles covered — and try to better your stats in the next workout,” he added.

Pressed for time? Follow an instructor on YouTube when your schedule permits.

3. Eat healthy

Dr. Diaz recommends maintaining a balanced diet that includes fruits and vegetables in every meal.

“Choose lean protein like fish and chicken instead of pork and beef. Cut down on processed foods and junk food. Eliminate alcohol, if you can. And drink water. Investing in one of those stainless-steel water bottles can encourage you to hydrate more often,” the doctor advised.

4. Get enough sleep

Sleep is very important!

“Sleep promotes repair and recovery. It’s also associated with weight loss, improved brain function, better mood, and a fresh appearance,” Dr. Diaz said.

For millennials, Dr. Diaz advised getting seven to nine hours of shut eye is ideal. “Gadgets tend to stimulate the mind. Read a book or listen to calming music instead.”

5. Meet up IRL (in real life)

Sure, you have thousands of Facebook friends and followers on Instagram but cultivating relationships in person, and not always online, is still the way to go for many reasons.

“Seeing friends staves off loneliness, gives you a feeling of belonging, lifts your spirits, and may even prevent Dementia and Alzheimer’s disease. Sometimes, just sharing a laugh or a sincere conversation with people who love and care for you is the best medicine there is,” the doctor said.

