Winwyn Marquez's daughter to celebrate birthday at Miss Universe Philippines' National Costume show

Reina Hispanoamericana 2017 Winwyn Marquez congratulated her Bb. Pilipinas sisters for representing the country in international pageants last year. Screenshot from Instagram/Winwyn Marquez

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso actress Winwyn Marquez revealed that her daughter will celebrate her birthday during the National Costume show of Miss Universe Philippines 2025 tonight.

In her Instagram account, Winwyn posted photos of Luna.

"Advance happy happy birthday my Luna! Tomorrow is your big day but you'll be spending it with me sa national costume show ng MUPH," Winwyn wrote.

"Thank you for sharing your birthday with Mama," she added.

The Kapuso actress said that her daughter is her strength and blessing.

"I promise, tonight me and Dada will buy you more cake and bread just like you love hehe. You are such a blessing to us," she said.

"You and Dada are my strength, and I know I wouldn’t be doing this with so much passion if it weren’t for you," she added.

Winwyn then said that they will fulfill their promise to Luna to take her to Disneyland.

"I promise we’ll take you to see Disneyland soon... and this May, you’ll finally get to watch Paw Patrol!" she said.

"I love you so so much anak!"

RELATED: WATCH: Winwyn Marquez gives tips to sharpen Q&A skills