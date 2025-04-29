What is RSV? 'Widespread yet lesser-known' virus may affect over 9.2M Filipino seniors â€” data

What is RSV? 'Widespread yet lesser-known' virus may affect over 9.2M Filipino seniors — data

MANILA, Philippines — Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) is a widespread yet lesser-known respiratory virus — and it is contagious.

It transmits through inhalation or contact with respiratory secretions from those infected.

It typically manifests symptoms such as:

congestion,

cough,

wheezing,

and low-grade fever.

Seniors are at an increased risk for severe infections from RSV, which can exacerbate conditions such as Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), Asthma and Chronic Heart Failure and may lead to Pneumonia, hospitalization and even death, due to declining immune systems.

Each year, approximately 177,000 adults aged 65 and older are hospitalized in the United States due to RSV, and an estimated 14,000 cases result in death. More concerning is that there is no specific treatment for RSV in adults, making preventive measures even more critical.

As such, actor Joel Torre is an advocate against RSV and how it may affect over 9.2 million Filipino seniors in the country, according to data.

This realization drives Joel to send this message to fellow seniors: “Don’t wait for a health scare to take action. Be proactive. Regular check-ups and preventive measures, such as asking your doctor about RSV, can make all the difference.”

To those who hesitate to take proactive steps, Joel offers heartfelt advice: “Think of your family, your friends, and the memories you want to create with them. Protecting yourself from illnesses like RSV isn’t just for you — it’s for the people who love you, too.”

As Torre continues to inspire through his work and advocacy, his participation in this campaign underscores an urgent call to action: Take control of your health by asking your doctor how to keep seniors protected against RSV, and cherish the moments that truly matter. His story reminds us all that safeguarding our health is a gift not only to ourselves but also to the loved ones who depend on us. By taking these steps, you are making sure that you would not be gone missing in their lives too soon.