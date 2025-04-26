'Scalp care is skincare too': Dermatologist reminds skincare should include scalp

MANILA, Philippines — An aesthetic dermatologist is reminding everyone that looking after the scalp should be a part of one's skincare routine.

Health and beauty retailer Watsons invited Dr. Nina Monterola to speak at its Taguig event last April 25, where it unveiled its rebranded Naturals line.

Monterola performed a scalp analysis on content creator Alexis Alonte to check how healthy her scalp and hair was.

She checked hair loss for retention, hair density for follicle environment, dead skin cells for sensitivity from products and sunlight, and thickness, which varies across a person's genes.

"Scalp care is skincare too," Monterola said. It was found out that Alonte has relatively healthy hair.

The doctor shared the list of vitamins or chemicals to look for in products that will keep one's hair and scalp healthy.

Hyraluronic acid hydrates and balances the scalp from dryness and irritation, while ceramide seals in moitsure and reduces breakage and adds strength to brittle hair.

Peptides support collagen for stronger hair to prevent hair loss, niacinamide strengthens hair by boosting keratin, and finally,retional redirects oil in the hair.

