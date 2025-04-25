Matet de Leon regrets 'tuyo wars,' feuds with Nora Aunor

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Matet de Leon turned emotional in her eulogy for the late National Artist Nora Aunor.

In her speech at the wake before Nora was buried in Libingan ng mga Bayani last Tuesday, Matet admitted her regrets for being unable to talk frequently with her late mom due to their past feuds like the so-called "tuyo wars."

“S'yempre hindi naman po lingid sa kaalaman ng lahat na may mga ano kami ni Mommy. Ako po ang — according to her good friends na nag-aalaga sa kanya — palagi daw po akong binabanggit ni mommy sa kanila as ‘yung anak niyang sutil,” Matet said.

“Meron po kaming mga hindi pagkakaintindihan; maraming times na hindi po kami nakakapag-usap. ‘Yung mga kapatid ko po, nakakausap nila si mommy, pero ako hindi masyado. Ayoko po magsalita dahil I am still full of regrets,” she added.

Matet then faced the casket and told Nora: “Alam mo na, Ma, kung ano po ‘yung sinabi ko sa inyo. Mahal na mahal ko po kayo, Mommy. Pahinga na po kayo.”

Meanwhile, Matet's daughter Mishka paid tribute to her grandmother on Instagram.

"Superstar ng buhay ko," Mishka captioned the post.

Matet then thanked her daughter for her presence and compassion to Nora.

"Thank you, baby, for sitting beside Mama Guy and for holding her hand nu'ng na-busy kami sa hospital," Matet commented.

