3 signs of gut problem to watch out for

MANILA, Philippines — We've been hearing a lot about gut microbiome lately.

This is because due to stress and a harried modern lifestyle that leaves us with all work and not much rest and recreation, coupled with an imbalanced diet and insufficient physical activity, quite a number of us have been suffering from illnesses associated with an unhealthy gut, such as bloating, constipation, and abdominal pain.

“The gut microbiome is a complex ecosystem that plays an important role in digestion, nutritional absorption, and the immunological function of the human body," said Dr. Yvonne Marie Ferrer, ASEA Medical Head, Sanofi Consumer Healthcare.

Sanofi makes Erceflora Kiddie, which has recently been relaunched into Erceflora Gut Defense, a probiotic drink that helps enhance the intestinal ecology, and Erceflora Gut Restore, which enhances natural resistance to intestinal infection of children and adults.

Ferrer added: “Moments of stress, foreign environments, improper food habits, and even select antibiotics can disrupt this ecosystem, often leading to gut imbalance.”

Gut health plays an active role in the body at any age, and an imbalanced gut can lead to a variety of health problems, including digestive difficulties, lower immunity, and even psychological disorders. So, the key to unlocking health and wellness lies from within us, and it begins with proper gut care.

To help consumers identify whether their feeling of discomfort is caused by gut problems, Erceflora shared these three signs that tell you straight that you are dealing with an unhealthy gut:

1. You constantly struggle with an upset stomach.

Abdominal pain, frequent bowel discomfort, and diarrhea are probably the most common symptoms of an unhealthy gut. Whether your stomach aches are caused by the consumption of unclean food and water, intake of certain medications, or simply changes in your diet, these factors can determine the way our gut functions.

2. You often experience the symptoms of a 'lazy gut.'

Nausea, inconsistent stools, and bloating are signs that you have a “lazy gut.” Lazy gut is usually accompanied by constipation or painful bowel movement, a condition characterized by slow or sluggish digestion, hindering your body from absorbing nutrients and from processing food efficiently.

3. You usually have low mood and energy levels.

Yes, the gut also plays a major role in mood and energy regulation. People with chronic fatigue, depressive episodes, or poor sleep patterns may be silently dealing with imbalances in the gut as well, since majority of the body’s serotonin is produced in the gut.

Nurturing a healthy gut

Probiotics like Erceflora with billions of 4-strain Bacillus clausii offer targeted products for different gut needs, fit for all age groups. It is scientifically formulated to either restore or maintain gut health, ultimately helping the body regulate intestinal flora, enhance immunity, and fight certain diseases.

“Probiotics are an essential ally in maintaining and enhancing gut health for all ages,” said Dr. Ferrer. “Supporting your gut not only through the nutritious dishes we consume or the exercises we allot time for, but also choosing the right probiotics, can improve your well-being and strengthen your immune system.”

When taken daily, Erceflora Gut Defense helps maintain a healthy gut microbiome and can best support moments of gut vulnerability, such as changes in routine and travelling. It is a quick relief supplement that aids in re-establishing a healthy microbiome and enhancing nutrient absorption, especially during antibiotic usage and episodes of acute diarrhea that can disrupt the health of the body’s gut flora.