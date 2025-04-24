â€˜My two new angelsâ€™: Janine Gutierrez posts about losing grandmothers Pilita Corrales, Nora AunorÂ 

‘My two new angels’: Janine Gutierrez posts about losing grandmothers Pilita Corrales, Nora Aunor

MANILA, Philippines — Janine Gutierrez sees her late grandmothers, Philippine showbiz icons Nora Aunor and Pilita Corrales, as her two new angels in heaven.

The actress posted on her Instagram broadcast channel on yesterday, a day after her maternal grandmother, Nora, was honored with a state funeral and buried in Libingan ng mga Bayani last Tuesday, April 22.

"It's the first time in 10 days that I'm not at a wake. This Holy Week, my siblings and I lost two lolas (grandmothers), mama and papa's mothers," Janine wrote.

Janine is the daughter of ex-celebrity couple Lotlot de Leon and Ramon Christopher “Monching” Gutierrez.

Monching is Pilita’s son with actor Eddie Gutierrez. She died in her sleep last April 12 at the age of 85.

Lotlot, meanwhile, is the adopted daughter of ex-couple Nora and Christopher de Leon. Nora succumbed to acute respiratory failure at 71 years old last April 16.

Janine said she initially planned to go on a trip, but decided on staying at home to clean her house and study scripts.

"Mamita (Pilita’s term of endearment) passed away on my first free day and we buried Mama Guy (Nora’s nickname) on my last. Driving to my location today, I think of my two new angels and how they always powered through. I think of how I can continuously make them proud,” Janine wrote.

She ended her message with the thought that many people will remember and love her two grandmothers.

