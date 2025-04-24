Secrets to beautiful hair: Tips from doc

MANILA, Philippines — The hair, they say, is a person’s crowning glory.

Healthy, shiny beautiful hair makes you look good and boosts your confidence. It makes you ready to face whatever challenges stand before you. Yet how can your hair be your crowning glory when you are suffering from hair fall, dandruff or split ends or a combination of these hair problems and continue to ignore them?

It is time to elevate your hair game and start finding solutions for your hair woes.

According to doctor Corazon Almira Mella, a dermatologist at Makati Medical Center (MakatiMed), no matter your specific hair woes and needs are, achieving healthy tresses can boil down to developing healthy habits.

“The state of our hair can also reflect the state of our own health and the extent of damage brought by environmental factors like sun exposure and pollution,” said Dr. Mella.

The expert shares that usual hair problems like hair fall, dandruff, frizzy strands, and hair breakage can be tamed by embracing these derma-approved methods of keeping hair healthy and fab.

Work to have a good, healthy scalp

Great hair comes from a well-maintained scalp. “A buildup of oil, dirt, and hair products can lead to dryness and dandruff. Applying your trusted shampoo to your scalp — not on your strands — is enough to get the job done. Except for those who constantly sweat from exercise, are out in the sun all day, have an itchy scalp, or use lots of hair styling products, skipping a day or two of shampooing is fine,” shared Dr. Mella.

To give the scalp more TLC, the dermatologist also suggested exploring exfoliators and hydrating and moisturizing serums with scalp-healthy ingredients such as peptides and glycerin.

Make sure you have a protein-rich diet

Hair is made of keratin, the same type of protein behind human nails and animal feathers, claws, and hooves. “Lean meat, chicken, fish, eggs, beans, and dairy products are excellent sources of protein,” said Dr. Mella. “In addition to their protein content, salmon, herring, and sardines also have Omega-3 fatty acids, which promotes hair health.”

Do not forget to add vitamins and minerals into the mix.

“Fruits and vegetables are rich in Vitamin C, which produces collagen, another protein. The antioxidants in Vitamins A, C, and E protect the scalp and hair from sun damage. Zinc that is found in nuts and leafy green veggies prevents hair from falling,” said Dr. Mella.

Manage your stress

While the debate on whether stress causes hair to turn gray remains unresolved, experts acknowledge that stress does affect hair, the way it does the rest of the body. “Intense, chronic stress can put hair on a ‘resting phase’ that skips the growth process,” mentioned Dr. Mella. “It can trigger trichotillomania, or the urge to pull out your hair in tense situations. And although known as an autoimmune disease, alopecia (or hair loss) can be caused by tremendous stress.”

Still got falling hair or an itchy scalp despite your best efforts? The practitioners of the viral 15-step scalp treatment offered in some salons can help. Those who have tried the treatment felt and noticed a big difference after subjecting themselves to the meticulous 90-minute process that includes a series of massages; a galvanic sealing brush (a light electric current softens keratin and sebum, and LED (light-emitting diode) lights kill acne-causing bacteria while encouraging cell growth); scrubs, a shampooing, and a relaxing waterfall spa before hair is re-analyzed and styled.

See your doctor

Ultimately, a board-certified medical practitioner is still your best bet. “Do not dismiss your symptoms and say it is ‘just hair.’ For all you know, what you are experiencing may be rooted in an underlying condition that requires serious attention,” reminded Dr. Mella. “We can offer you the proper diagnosis and prescribe the right medication for it.”