Enchong Dee says throat 'almost closed' due to allergy attack

MANILA, Philippines — Actor Enchong Dee said that he will prioritize knowing his allergies after he was recently brought to the hospital because of an allergic reaction.

In his Instagram story last Monday, April 21, Enchong said his throat almost closed but doctors and nurses were quick to respond.

“Thank you to all the ER (emergency room) doctors and nurses in Makati Med. My throat almost closed if it wasn’t for their quick response,” he wrote.

“I honestly don’t know the full list of my allergies. Now it will be a priority as soon as I’m done with work,” he added.

He then shared how important health insurance is.

"Also, health insurance is a must! Ang bigat-bigat ng extra gastos 'pag may karamdaman tayo,” he said.

Enchong is currently busy taping the Philippine adaptation of "It's Okay To Not Be Okay" and hosting "Pinoy Big Brother Celebrity Collab Edition."

