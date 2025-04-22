Dominique Cojuangco mourns half-sister's death

Dominique Cojuangco with her family at her wedding

MANILA, Philippines — Dominique Cojuangco mourns the death of Patty Cojuangco, her half-sister from the side of her father Tony Boy Cojuangco.

In her Instagram account, Dominiquie posted photos of her with Patty.

"How blessed am I to have been able to call you my sister in this lifetime?" she captioned the post.

"My heart is shattered. I’ll love you forever," she added.

She didn't post any details about her sister's death.

Dominique is the daughter of Tony Boy and actress Gretchen Barretto.

