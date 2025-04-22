Ian de Leon emotionally thanks Nora Aunor fans at mom's burial

MANILA, Philippines — Actor Ian de Leon held back tears as he thanked Noranians, fans of his mother Nora Aunor, for their never-ending support.

Nora, fondly called Ate Guy and "Superstar" by fans, passed away last April 16 from acute respiratory failure. She was 71 years old.

The actress was named a National Artist for Film and Broadcast Arts in 2022, and as such, her remains were buried in Taguig City's Libingan ng mga Bayani.

As the final touches of Nora's gravesite were being fixed, Ian took hold of a microphone to address fans who were present for the funeral service.

Ian thanked fans for the love they had for Nora, adding she was a National Artist and the one and only "Superstar" because of them — comments that had people applauding.

"Kaming mga anak niya, sa halip ng daming pinagdaanan, nandito pa rin kami magkakasama dahil 'yun ang ginusto ng aming ina. Naging malapit kami sa Diyos dahil sa aming ina," Ian said, adding Nora helped and inspired so many people until her final day.

Holding the Philippine flag that draped Nora's coffin, Ian trailed off while holding back tears as he thanked fans one more time, turning to be comforted by his sister, Lotlot. Among them is their other sister and fellow actor, Matet. — Video by Martin Ramos

