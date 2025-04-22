'Buong-pusong paglilingkod sa sining': Ian de Leon honors mom Nora Aunor

MANILA, Philippines — Actor Ian de Leon paid tribute to the inspiring legacy of his late mother Nora Aunor, who passed away at 71.

The National Commission for Culture and the Arts hosted state necrological services for Nora, named a National Artist in 2022, in Manila Metropolitan Theater ahead of her funeral today.

A number of personalities spoke on the theater stage where the actress' coffin was displayed, including Ricky Lee, Joel Lamangan, Charo Santos-Concio, and Jose Javier Reyes.

Capping off the speeches was Ian, speaking on behalf of his family who accompanied him onstage.

Ian began by thanking everyone in the theater and watching the service online for their support and presence to celebrate the life and legacy of his mother, fondly called Ate Guy.

"Ang pamana ng nag-iisang Superstar ay hindi nananatili sa iisang henerasyon lamang, ito ay patuloy nananatiling buhay sa puso at kamalayan ng sambayanang Pilipino," Ian said.

He and his siblings witnessed Nora's unparalleled dedication and love for acting, how she fought not just for her career but for the Filipino stories she wanted to give life to.

"Ang nag-iisang Nora Aunor ay huwaran na ang tunay na talent ay hindi nasusukat sa yaman, apelyido, o estado a buhay," Ian continued. "Siya ay patunay na, sa pamamagitan ng sipag, tiyaga, at buong-pusong paglilingkod sa sining, maaabot mo ang pinakamataas na pangarap... at puso ng isang bansa."

The actor added that over the decades, Nora never showed fear, in fact, she embraced the challenges people would never choose to face, saying in Filipino Nora's films were a reflection of Filipino lives and her scenes opened the eyes and emotions of Filipinos.

Ian ended his brief speech by noting that the celebration of National Artists like Nora do not end.

"Hindi natatapos sa liwanag ng kamera, kundi nagpapatuloy sa alaala, aral, at inspirasyong iniiwan nila pagkatapos isara ang kurtina," he said.

After Ian and his family stepped down from the stage, Nora's coffin was carried out of the Manila Metropolitan Theater for her funeral in Libingan ng mga Bayani in Taguig City.

