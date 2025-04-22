Kris Aquino wonders if Bimby's 18th birthday her last celebration with son

James or Bimby Aquino Yap Jr. (right) carries Kris Aquino, who has been suffering from multiple autoimmune diseases.

MANILA, Philippines — Makeup artist RB Chanco said that Kris Aquino already wondered if the 18th birthday of Bimby would be the last birthday she would celebrate with her son.

In her Instagram account, RB opened up on Kris' thoughts as she greeted Bimby a happy birthday.

“Your mom once said this might be the last birthday she gets to spend with you, and that stayed with me,” RB said.

“But I truly believe that as long as you’re by her side, she’ll keep finding the strength to keep going. You’ve given so much of yourself to her, and that love is something truly rare.”

RB is proud of Bimby's “quiet strength and gentle heart.”

"Bimb, you’re 18 today, and it’s hard to put into words how proud I am of the person you’ve become. You’ve always had a quiet strength and a gentle heart," Kris' makeup artist and friend said.

"No matter how much you’ve grown, you’ve stayed kind, grounded, and full of love for the people who matter to you."

