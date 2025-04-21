GSK survey reveals over-50s feel younger than their ageâ€”but are they overlooking health risks?

GSK survey reveals over-50s feel younger than their age—but are they overlooking health risks?

'Even if those over 50 feel they are in overall good health, they should not be complacent—our natural ability to fight disease weakens as we get older.'

MANILA, Philippines — GSK plc (LSE/NYSE: GSK) has today released global survey data showing that over half (52%) of people aged 50-60 feel younger than their age—and nearly a fifth (19%) feel as much as a decade younger.1 Despite this positive outlook on healthy ageing, insights from the survey demonstrate a continued lack of awareness of age-related health risks.

The International Federation on Ageing (IFA) has responded by highlighting the need for those aged 50 and over to pay attention to factors that may impact their health and well-being due to a naturally weakened immune system.2

Katrina Bouzanis, acting director of policy, advocacy and innovation at the International Federation on Ageing (IFA), said: “It is wonderful to see such positive attitudes to ageing reported, but the data also shows many over-50s who feel young, happy and healthy and lack awareness of their risk of age-related diseases like shingles.

“Even if those over 50 feel they are in overall good health, they should not be complacent—our natural ability to fight disease weakens as we get older. We need to ensure people understand this fully so that they can take better care of their health as they age.”

Fictional patient, for illustrative purposes only By 50, most carry the varicella-zoster virus (VZV), the same virus that causes chickenpox, which may lie dormant and reactivate as the immune system weakens over time.

The survey of 8,400 participants from nine countries examined 50- to 60-year-olds’ perception of healthy ageing and the related risk of shingles.1

The findings, published at the start of Shingles Awareness Week (February 24 – March 2, 2025), highlight limited understanding of this age group’s susceptibility to age-related risks—with over one-third (37%) of those who feel younger admitting they have “no concern” about their chances of developing shingles.1

Globally, one in three adults will develop this disease in their lifetime.2,3,4,5

Over half (55%) are unaware that having long-term health issues such as diabetes, cardiovascular disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and chronic kidney disease can weaken immunity.1,6

The survey data also demonstrates that among those who have chronic medical conditions, a third (33%) expressed having no concerns about developing shingles at all or that they didn’t know whether to be concerned.1

Shingles risk in the Philippines

While the Philippines was not included in the survey, its findings are highly relevant given the country’s aging population and the growing burden of chronic diseases. With over 18.9 million Filipino ages 50 and above7, the risk of shingles remains a concern. The highest incidence of shingles is observed in adults aged 50 to 59, with around 2 million Filipinos, or 24%, at risk.6

Dr. Gio Barangan, country medical director of GSK Philippines, explains: “The survey underscores a global trend where many adults over 50 feel youthful and healthy but remain unaware of the health risks that come with ageing. While this study was conducted in other countries, the same applies to Filipinos, given the high prevalence of diabetes,8 hypertension9 and cardiovascular diseases10—conditions that weaken the immune system and increase the risk of shingles.6

“As we mark Shingles Awareness Week, it’s crucial to bridge these knowledge gaps. We encourage individuals aged 50 and older, especially those with chronic conditions, to have informed discussions with their healthcare providers about their personal risk.”

For many older adults, shingles becomes more likely with age. By 50, most carry the varicella-zoster virus (VZV)5, the same virus that causes chickenpox, which may lie dormant and reactivate as the immune system weakens over time.5

Stress2, along with chronic conditions such as lung and cardiovascular diseases4, can contribute to weakening immunity over time and increase the risk of shingles. In fact, one in three people worldwide is expected to experience it during their lifetime. 5

Shingles is not just painful—it can cause intense nerve pain that leaves people feeling isolated, helpless and depressed,11 severely impacting daily life and your ability to do your work ability.12 While its most common complication is long-lasting nerve pain known as postherpetic neuralgia, shingles can also lead to vision loss, scarring and an increased risk of stroke.13

By increasing awareness of shingles and its potential impact, Shingles Awareness Week 2025 aims to empower more Filipinos to take proactive steps toward better health as they age. Protecting yourself starts with awareness—talk to your doctor to understand your risk and learn more about shingles treatment and prevention.

Visit https://whatisshingles.ph/ to know more about shingles.

