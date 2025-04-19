Dimples Romana's daughter Callie flies family, graduates college in Australia

MANILA, Philippines — Dimples Romana and her family got a special airplane ride piloted by the actress' daughter Callie, a licensed pilot.

The actress recently shared on Instagram a photo of her and her family, including non-showbiz husband Boyet Ahmee, in Australia in front of a plane.

The entire family had flown to Australia to experience being piloted by Callie, a few days before she received her diploma in Bachelor of Arts in Aviation Management from Southern Cross University.

She started off the post's caption with "built from scratch" and proceeded to talk about family.

"No family is perfect, we all have quirks and irks, but in all of our glorious flawedness, one thing we don't ever fail to do is to love all of our light and all of our darkness too," Dimples said.

Dimples pivoted to praising Callie as her family's "secret strength" that brought them all together.

"We're growing with you ate. We’re here every step of the way," Dimples said. "Bucket list item fulfilled! On to the next,fam! I'm proud of us."

Among those who left congratulatory comments were Karen Davila, Mela Cantiveros-Francisco, Ruby Ruiz, Bernadette Sembrano and Lara Quigaman.

Callie began studying aviation in Australia's Gold Coast three years ago, flying a plane on her own by August 2022 — a flight she dedicated to her parents — and passed private pilot license exams two months later.

Dimples and Boyet, who have been married since 2004, are also parents to sons Alonzo and Elio.

