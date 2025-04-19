Ellen Adarna shares fitness progress after giving birth

MANILA, Philippines — Model-actress Ellen Adarna gave birth to her first daughter with husband Derek Ramsay last October and she's working hard on her postpartum fitness.

In an Instagram post, Ellen responded to public queries about how she managed to "bounce back" from her pregnancy where she gained 20 pounds and lost half of it after a month.

She does pilates three times a week and yoga twice a week, with a goal of 5,000 steps a day since she's often at home looking after her infant Lili.

Ellen said she gave herself nine months (mirroring the length of pregnancy) to hit her goal and over halfway through still managed to poke fun at her progress.

"Still showing up... even if I wish it was linear. The ups and downs and hello hormones?!!! Hello? Can we just relax?" Ellen wrote, quipping she might be affected more by hairfall rather than the weight difference.

The model-actress added she acquired sciatica, pain in the sciatic nerve, during her pregnancy and is still doing therapy for it.

The post saw Ellen making references to fellow actress Rufa Mae Quinto and beauty queen Janina San Miguel, "Isa isa lang... One by one, step by step. Go go go!!!! I don't feel any pressure right now (sometimes)."

Ellen ended by quoting Snoop Dogg in her caption, "I wanna thank me!"

Ellen, who has a son with ex John Lloyd Cruz, married Derek in November 2021.

