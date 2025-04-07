Matcha, coffee, milk tea, yogurt: How to maximize trendy flavors for good health â€” doctor

Matcha, coffee, milk tea, yogurt: How to maximize trendy flavors for good health — doctor

MANILA, Philippines — If you’re like everyone else in the extremely competitive corporate world or taking on crazy shifts in the BPO (business process outsourcing) industry, chances are that you rely a lot on coffee fixes to keep you going.

The caffeine kick in coffee keeps you awake and alert, and that’s a good thing, but it can also work against you because it can give you extra nerves, and you do not need that. So you’ve been cautioned against taking too much coffee.

Same with milk tea, which has become a lifestyle in recent years. While coffee and all its hot and cold blends once dominated the restaurant scene, milk tea shops are now giving cafés tough competition with all the indulgent blends, refreshing fruit teas, and add-ons (black tapioca, grass jelly, nata de coco, etc.) that they offer.

Matcha — in all forms — is all the craze these days. People have also started to appreciate yogurt drinks.

While water should reign supreme as your beverage of choice to keep your body properly hydrated and functioning well, these trending drinks have claimed sizable shares of your drinking pattern. And so you have been “requested” to drink more water to keep you healthy and happy.

But while so much has been said about coffee, milk tea, matcha and yogurt drinks, they can actually be good for you when you take them in moderation. The key word is “moderation.” From powerful antioxidants to anti-inflammatory properties, your go-to beverage can also bring health benefits in every sip.

“Water should be the undisputed number 1 drink in your list, but adding other kinds of beverages to your daily rotation can also support your health in many ways. They can help you finish your tasks or relax and unwind. Some can even address gut issues. The key really is to be smart about it and choose those that provide additional nutritional value, not empty calories,” said doctor Angelo Lozada from the Section of Gastroenterology of Makati Medical Center (MakatiMed).

For one, coffee’s ability to improve brain activity goes beyond letting us finish daily tasks. “Caffeine in coffee stimulates the central nervous system to encourage release of dopamine and serotonin, improving not only attention and learning but also mood and even depression,” revealed Dr. Lozada.

He added: “Coffee is rich in antioxidants that may protect the brain from oxidative stress that leads to cell damage. Studies have shared that drinking a cup of Joe daily is also linked to lower chances of dementia, Alzheimer’s disease, and Parkinson’s.”

When it comes to milk tea, have you ever wondered why milk tea feels like happiness and comfort in a glass?

“It’s likely because its main ingredient — which is black tea in many recipes — contains L-theanine, an amino acid that helps the human body achieve relaxation. It does so by raising gamma-aminobutyric acid, also known as GABA, or the neurotransmitter associated with the state of being calm, thus alleviating stress and anxiety,” shared Dr. Lozada.

Another drink that’s all the rage these days is the earthy matcha, which is a specific kind of Japanese green tea known for its various wellness perks.

“One thing that stood out for matcha is that it’s a great source of epigallocatechin-3-gallate or EGCG, which is a powerful anti-inflammatory plant compound that has many benefits, especially on gut health. Good gut health doesn’t only mean better digestion and regularity; it can also help maintain healthy weight and blood sugar levels, preventing a number of metabolic and chronic diseases,” Dr. Lozada said.

Meanwhile, its fresh milky-tangy goodness has made yogurt a popular pick-me-up in recent years. While yogurt is best known to provide calcium and probiotics, its protein content also deserves some attention. “Yogurt shakes and smoothies can be taken before a workout to give you the protein you need to burn more and build muscle. You may also opt to have it ready after exercise as protein also helps you refuel your body,” explained Dr. Lozada.