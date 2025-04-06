2025 goal: Filipinos urged to eat healthy to prevent non-communicable diseases

The Healthy Philippines Alliance (HPA), a public health advocacy network, is urging Filipinos and their families to prioritize their health this 2025 to help prevent non-communicable diseases.

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines is in a bad state of health right now. This is what the figures say.

In the Philippines, non-communicable diseases (NCDs) account for 70% of total deaths. This means that more than 600,000 Filipinos die from conditions, such as heart disease, cancer, diabetes, and mental health illnesses yearly.

The Philippine Statistics Authority records show that, from January to June 2024 alone, NCDs have remained to be the major cause of deaths, with ischemic heart diseases ranking first (49,577), neoplasms or cancers coming in second (27,396), cerebrovascular diseases like stroke placing third (25,186), and diabetes ranking fifth (15,617).

The World Health Organization (WHO)’s Western Pacific Region report, which was released in October, shows that the Philippines is experiencing a worsening trend in NCD-related mortality in contrast with the region’s decreasing numbers. The probability of premature deaths due to NCDs likely to occur among Filipinos aged 30 to 70 has also increased.

HPA is encouraging Filipinos, especially the youth, firstly, to adopt healthier habits starting with replacing poor diets with nutritious ones by avoiding ultra-processed food (UPF) like chips, hotdogs, sweetened beverages, and other instant or ready-to-eat products, and swapping them with whole foods, including more fruits and vegetables.

HPA has also emphasized the importance of drinking more water, cutting back on alcohol, avoiding smoking or vaping, staying physically active, and ensuring sufficient sleep.

“Adopting a healthy lifestyle significantly contributes to preventing NCDs and maintaining overall physical and mental health. The habits we develop in childhood and adolescence often carry over into adulthood. As we embrace and pledge for a healthier year ahead, let's remember our significant role in creating healthier environments and systems. By starting with ourselves and shifting towards lifestyles that promote good health and well-being, we can inspire the young, our loved ones, and peers to do the same,” said Alyannah Lagasca, Lead Convenor of the HPA Youth Network.

Moreover, HPA is also reminding families and persons living with NCDs to stay mindful of their health to better manage their conditions and avoid complications.

“NCD patients need to take extra precaution especially in terms of their diet. We encourage them to keep an eye on their health, including their blood pressure, blood sugar and medications. It would also be best to consult with their healthcare provider for proper monitoring and to prevent unnecessary hospitalizations,” said Paul Mendoza, Secretary of the International Alliance of Patients’ Organizations (IAPO) and President of Psoriasis Philippines, an HPA member.

For Filipinos, in particular, Dr. Jaime Galvez Tan, former Health Secretary and Board Member of HealthJustice, also Lead Convenor of the HPA, emphasized: “We must protect Filipinos and their families from the burden of NCDs. We call on our national and local government officials to make a commitment as their New Year’s Resolution to take decisive action and implement policy interventions that will address the urgent threat of NCDs and combat its risk factors such as smoking, vaping, and unhealthy diets to safeguard our nation’s health.”

