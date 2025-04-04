Hannah Pangilinan invites everyone to join her fun run

Hannah Pangilinan at the Ralph Lauren store opening in Solaire; Hannah with mom Maricel Laxa-Pangilinan at the Tokyo Marathon

MANILA, Philippines — She used to be better known as actress Maricel Laxa and motivational speaker Anthony Pangilinan’s daughter, if not heartthrob Donny Pangilinan’s little sister. But now, Hannah Pangilinan has been carving her own niche as an athlete and fashion icon.

At a recent exclusive interview with Philstar.com at the opening of the new Polo Ralph Lauren store in Solaire, Pasay City, Hannah disclosed that she has been organizing her own fun run for the second time already.

Called “Just One Fun Run,” the second installment of Hannah’s fun run is slated on July 6.

“I’ve been into runs with my family, but now I'm finally hosting my own little thing,” she declared.

“I'm really excited for that first time!” she said of Just One Fun Run’s first hurrah.

“So far it's so fun building a community and also just spending a lot of time with like-minded people who want to grow and be better. That makes me inspired as well,” she said of her experience hosting her own run.

“So I'm hoping that you guys will come and register, join us! Register through my social media platform or our club. It’s called Just One Fun Run on Instagram and you'll find all the links there. So everyone is welcome. Everybody is welcome – fast runners, slow runners, beginners, experts, everyone!”

