Kris Aquino reveals 9 autoimmune diseases

Kris Aquino in a video posted on her Instagram account on March 2, 2022.

MANILA, Philippines — Kris Aquino has two additional autoimmune diseases on top of the seven she previously mentioned.

Yesterday, the TV host enumerated the number of autoimmune diseases she is currently battling.

“My collection of autoimmune diseases now number nine. In chronological order based on diagnosis and confirmation:

Autoimmune Thyroditis Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria EGPA (a life-threatening form of Vasculitis) Systemic Sclerosis / Scleroderma Lupus Rheumatoid Arthritis Fibromyalgia Polymyositis Mixed Connective Tissue disease."

The Johns Hopkins Medicine describes Polymyositis as a disease that causes muscles to become irritated and inflamed. These muscles eventually start to break down and weaken. Its cause is unknown. It is part of a group of diseases called inflammatory myopathies.

The US National Institutes of Health defined Mixed Connective Tissue Disease as “a rare autoimmune disorder characterized by features commonly seen in three different connective tissues: Systemic Lupus Erythematosus, Scleroderma, and Polymyositis.”

Those with the condition may also exhibit symptoms of Rheumatoid Arthritis. Its cause is also unknown.

Kris said that the odds are against her survival, but she remains steadfast in her faith and in the power of prayer. She said she is hoping that she will be strong enough for Mother’s Day in May.

