Kris Aquino reveals Lupus flare fever in latest health update

MANILA, Philippines — Host-actress Kris Aquino revealed she has been suffering from a fever for two weeks as a result of a Lupus flare alongside her many autoimmune diseases.

Kris recently returned to the Philippines from the United States where she's been the past two years for treatment of six autoimmune diseases, including Autoimmune Thyroiditis, Churg-Strauss Syndrome, Systemic Sclerosis, and Lupus.

As a result of the latter condition, Kris' symptoms have been leading to what is called a Lupus flare, and in her latest Instagram post, showed she's had a fever for two weeks.

"This is MY NOW… I wanted you to see the pain and struggle so that you will continue to pray," Kris captioned the video set to a cover of The Beatles' "Let It Be."

Seen in the clips are Kris' thin and bruised limbs, red face, and numerous high temperature checks, almost all of them taken from her bed.

In one clip showing her back, Kris put text that her spine is very visible because of the lack of fat — a scale indicated she weighed just over 37 kilograms — and her hand was covering bone protrusions.

Another clip showed the number of fans circling her bed to keep the "Queen of All Media" cool.

The video ended on a positive note though, with Kris looking at the camera while her two sons Josh and Bimby slept beside her.

