Singer Zack Tabudloâ€™s latest selfie shows fitness journey

Singer Zack Tabudlo’s latest selfie shows fitness journey

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
April 2, 2025 | 1:21pm
Singer Zack Tabudlo posts a before-and-after photo carousel on Instagram on April 1, 2025.
Zack Tabudlo via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Singer Zack Tabudlo impressed followers and fans alike after he posted a before and after photo carousel showing his leaner physique on Instagram yesterday.

The popular love song singer’s carousel revealed his remarkable fitness journey. 

An old photo shows him in a larger body frame, while the newest one features a much leaner abs with defined pectorals. The photo also shows he has additional tattoo, making his right arm inked in almost a full-sleeve. 

“Bro finally did something,” read Tabudlo’s caption. 

Tabudlo’s past posts showed his leaner physique compared to his much older photos, but it is the first time that he posted a shirtless photo. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

