Sweet dreams: Tips for baby to sleep well, grow strong, healthy

MANILA, Philippines — Babies, especially newborns, spend most of their time sleeping.

It is their way of transitioning from being curled up and sleeping almost all of the time inside mommy’s womb to finally being in the outside world. They sleep for long hours because they need it. For newborns, sleep is like a nutrient that helps them grow, builds their immunity, strengthens their memory, and regulates their emotions.

According to the National Sleep Foundation, babies zero to three months of age need to rack up about 14 to 17 hours of sleep every day. Some may sleep up to 19 hours a day, and that is still okay. Lack of sleep or poor sleep in infancy can lead to behavioral problems, memory issues, and unhealthy weight gain later in childhood.

It is normal for parents, especially first-time moms, to feel anxious about their little ones’ sleeping hours. Knowing how crucial sound sleep is for their babies’ normal body and brain development, they go to great lengths to ensure their babies get peaceful, uninterrupted sleep. If they wake up, it should be because it is time for them to feed and not because they have a wet, uncomfortable nappy waking them up and interrupting their sleep.

Create an environment that promotes sound sleep. Music, comforting lullabies specifically, should be able to set the tone for babies to have a good sleep.

