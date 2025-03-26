'I love you endlessly': Miss Universe 2019 Zozibini Tunzi marries partner

MANILA, Philippines — Miss Universe 2019 Zozibini Tunzi tied the knot with partner Luthando Bolowana.

Zozi, as she is fondly called, shared photos of her intimate wedding on Instagram which took place last March 22.

"I love you endlessly.. Husband," Zozi captioned her post, accompanied with a couple of emojis.

Her off-shoulder floral gown by Vietnamese designer Phan Huy took three months to make, involved a number of artisans, and because of Zozi's busy schedule, she had to provide measurements from abroad.

"Each flower on the dress was hand-cut and shaped; the veil featured intertwined large and small floral rings adorned with over 300 organza flowers," said Phan on his own Instagram account.

"The 3D floral branches on the gown were meticulously handcrafted by four artisans, incorporating more than 14 types of beads and stones."

Zozi and Luthando have always kept their relationship private, up to the ceremony that took place in Belair Pavilion found in South Africa's Western Cape.

The South African queen was crowned by her predecessor, the Philippines' own Catriona Gray, at the 68th Miss Universe pageant held in the United States.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Zozi became the longest-reigning Miss Universe titleholder until she handed off the crown to Mexico's Andrea Meza in May 2021.

RELATED: Miss Universe 2024 Victoria Kjaer Theilvig visiting the Philippines