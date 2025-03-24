Is wine OK for breastfeeding? Kris Bernal answers while drinking

MANILA, Philippines — Enjoying her new life as a mom and her showbiz hiatus, actress Kris Bernal was spotted with a glass of red wine at the recent first anniversary celebration of Corso Como 88 One Ayala store in Makati City.

Kris marked the celebration with a toast with fellow celebrities, Janine Gutierrez, Kylie Verzosa, Ashley Ortega, Alexander Diaz, Annabelle Rama, Tessa Prieto, and Ruffa Gutierrez.

For over a year, Kris had been breastfeeding her baby. When asked if it was okay for her to drink while breastfeeding, she said: “Actually, second time ko palang mag-wine. The first time, wala namang nangyari.”

According to her, she only sips and drinks up to half of the glass.

“Sa Europe nga eh, ang lalakas uminom ng mga tao, pero wala namang nangyayari sa babies nila,” she shared.

Although Kris goes out from time to time, she makes sure to enjoy every moment with her growing daughter.

“Kapag naprepressure ako na hindi na ako masyadong visible sa TV or sa social media… pero kapag naiisip ko ‘yung blessing na may anak na ako, minsan lang ‘to for sure! ‘Pag lumaki na s’ya, baka ayaw na n’ya sumama sa’kin, so ineenjoy ko lang talaga.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), “the safest option” for breastfeeding moms is to “avoid alcohol altogether.”

But “moderate consumption (up to one standard drink per day) may be acceptable,” added the CDC.

After drinking alcohol, the CDC and the National Health Service (NHS) recommended “waiting at least two hours after drinking before nursing,” “to allow the alcohol to clear from the breast milk.”

Alternatively, Kris echoed NHS’ recommendation to pump out all breastmilk after drinking, then waiting for at least two hours before replenishing with a new supply by drinking more water, milk, juices and/or soup.

“Babies, especially newborns, have immature livers that cannot process alcohol as efficiently as adults, potentially leading to higher blood alcohol levels,” NHS explained on why one should wait before nursing or pump out breastmilk that potentially contains alcohol.

“Even small amounts of alcohol can affect a baby's sleep, feeding, and potentially their development.”

If still in doubt, CDC and NHS suggested seeing a doctor or consulting with a lactation expert.