Kris Bernal rushed to ER for breastmilk oversupply

MANILA, Philippines — “Sana all!” was all that one can gasp as actress Kris Bernal shared how “blessed” she is – with a mansion being built, a new business venture, a baby who is turning two years old, and an overflowing breastmilk for her baby, too!

Kris is so blessed – especially with breastmilk – that she was rushed to a hospital’s emergency room.

In an interview with Philstar.com and select press at the recent first anniversary celebration of Corso Como 88 One Ayala store in Makati City, the “StarStruck” winner recalled being treated at the hospital for her engorged breasts.

“Dumating ako sa point na dino-donate ko na ‘yung milk kaysa masira kasi ayaw na ng baby ko ‘yung stored milk. Gusto n’ya fresh. Wala akong choice, kailangan kong ipamigay,” Kris recalled.

"Nagkaro’n ng time na nagka-emergency ako kasi sobrang dami kong milk, ayaw nang lumabas! Oo, na-ER ako, engorged na guys! Ngayon nga, busog na busog pa rin ako! Dami ko pa ring gatas!”

According to Kris, like many breastfeeding moms, she eats malunggay and soup to maintain a constant breastmilk supply. But for some reason, her supply is just too much that she has kept many breast pumps at bay – at her home, her car, and even at the gym.

Despite the inconveniences, Kris is still determined to breastfeed her baby, believing that it is what is best for the child.

“Actually, pwede na ‘ko mag-stop kasi one year and five months na si baby. Pwedeng di na ‘ko mag-malunggay, mag-diet kasi 'pag breastfeeding, ‘di ka pwede mag-diet. Pero dahil very dependent pa s’ya sa milk ko, kailangan kong gawin para matuloy-tuloy ang good health ni baby.”

Kris’ firstborn with husband Perry Choi, Hailee Lucca, is about to turn two this August. — Video by Deni Bernardo; video editing by Anjilica Andaya