Buboy Villar reveals child with non-showbiz girlfriend

Actor Buboy Villar with his non-showbiz girlfriend Isay Sampiano and their child.

MANILA, Philippines — Buboy Villar has a baby boy with his non-showbiz girlfriend.

The former child star-turned-character actor revealed about his new child in Tuesday Vargas’ podcast.

He and his non-showbiz girlfriend Isay Sampiano posted on their respective Instagram accounts their couple photos as well as photos of them with their baby.

“Happy birthday to the guy who still makes me laugh every day! Here’s to another year of blessings,” Isay wrote on her caption. Buboy turned 27 last Friday, March 21.

Buboy shared the qualities he was looking for in a girlfriend in the podcast.

“Number one rule ko talaga, syempre may mga anak ako. At pinakagusto ko talaga, bago ‘yan, bago mo ‘ko mahalin, gusto ko lang sana maintindihan mo ‘yung sitwasyon ko,” Buboy said.

“Meron akong dalawang mga anak at kailangan mas mahal mo sila, kasi sila ang buhay ko. Ngayon, ‘pag hawak mo ang buhay ko, hawak mo rin ako. Hahawakan kita hindi sa para sakalin, hahawakan kita at aalagaan kita hangga’t sa makakaya ko,” he added.

Buboy has two children with his ex-partner Angillyn Gorrens.

