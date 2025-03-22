What are SPF, UVB, UVA? Doctor stresses importance of sunscreen

With this year's summer expected to be hotter than the previous years, it is advised for individuals to protect their skin from the sun's harmful rays.

MANILA, Philippines — Medical doctor and physical therapist Dr. Lyien Ho emphasized the importance of using sunscreen, especially as the summer months begin to reach their peak.

Ho was a guest speaker at local skincare brand Barefaced's launch event last March 15 in Quezon City, where she talked about sunscreen application.

The doctor began by listing down the importance of sunscreen, starting with Ultraviolet A (UVA) and Ultraviolet B (UVB), which cause damage to skin cells.

A key reminder Ho gave was that UVA is associated with aging, while UVB is associated with burns, so she advised using sunscreen that blocks both.

The doctor also underscored the importance of SPF or Sun Protection Factor, which targets UVB.

The number following SPF correlates to the percentage of UVB rays that will hit the skin —the higher the SPF, the lower the percentage.

She pointed out that no suncreen can 100% block UVB rays and recommended using sunscreen with at least 30 SPF.

The PAA++ in sunscreens, meanwhile, is meant to block UVA rays; hence, Ho advised reapplying every two hours (or in the event a person isn't directly under the sun, every three to four hours).

Other important reminders Ho listed were how sunscreen prevents premature skin aging, strengthens the skin barrier, reduces hyperpigmentation and dark spots, prevents sun-induced inflammation and redness, supports skin repair, and maintains overall skin health.

"Sunscreens are a non-negotiable," the doctor stressed.

Based on her own experience, Ho said that sunscreen is not heavy or greasy on the skin, does not cause breakouts, provides enough sun protection, does not make the skin oily, and is unisex.

Ho added that people should use sunscreen even if it is cloudy or if one is indoors, noting that some taxi drivers have uneven skin because of how the sun hits their faces from just one side of the window.

She also said sunscreen can be applied over skincare activities, like retinol and Vitamin C, even sharing how to layer the applications.

First is double cleansing with an oil-based then water-based cleansers to remove makeup, sunscreen, excess oil, and impurities for a fresh start.

Next is hydration and skin preparation, as each layer enhances absorption. This step prepares the skin for treatments.

The last step is the application of sunscreen as a skincare prep before the application of makeup, which will vary across users.

