Vandolph shares fitness journey

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
March 21, 2025 | 9:08am
Vandolph Quizon
Vandolph Quizon via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Known for his chubby physique since his hey days in ‘90s, Valdolph said goodbye to his old body by posting photos in his Instagram account showing his bulky and muscular body.

“Work Hard Play Hard,” the actor-politician captioned his post.

Son of "Comedy King" Dolphy and actress Alma Moreno, Valdolph spent his childhood days in front of the camera, showcasing his comic talent that he clearly inherited from his dad.

The comedian have hundreds of movies and TV shows in his resume, such as “Bulag, Pipi at Bingi,” “Boy Gising,” “Tatay Nic,” and “Home Along Da Riles,” among others.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Baldo Quizon (@vitovandolf)

He is now happily married to former “Magandang Tanghali Bayan” G-Girls member Jenny Salimao and they have a son named Vito.  

VANDOLPH
Philstar
