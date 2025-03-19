Son of Kris Aquino's ex defends dad vs 'false stories'

MANILA, Philippines — Miguel Padlan, son of Kris Aquino's ex-boyfriend Dr. Mike Padlan, defended his father after the "Queen of All Media" revealed their breakup.

On his Facebook account, Miguel urged the public to refrain from making false stories about his father.

“I am the son of Dr. Padlan, and I am speaking up because I love my father. I cannot remain silent while false stories are being spread about him.

“It is disheartening to see how some people twist the truth and create baseless narratives that only cause unnecessary drama. I kindly ask everyone to stop spreading lies and fabricating stories that are unfair and misleading.

“The truth is simple yes, my father and Mama Kris separated because the spark between them was gone. However, that does not mean my father never loved her. He truly did. Their relationship was real, and he cared deeply for her. But love alone is not always enough to make a relationship last forever. Sometimes, two people are simply not meant to be together in the long run, no matter how much they once loved each other."

Miguel also said that they felt neglected during the relationship.

“What pains me the most is that during their relationship, my siblings and I often felt neglected because my father was constantly traveling to America to be with Mama Kris.

“He gave so much of his time and energy to her, even at the cost of his own well-being. There were times when he had little to no money left and was losing patients at his clinic, yet he still chose to be with her. However, let me make one thing clear-my father never asked her for anything. He never begged for money or gifts. Whatever Mama Kris gave-whether financial support or presents-she did so out of her own kindness and generosity.

“Despite all the hardships he faced, both emotionally and financially, my father never abandoned us. He remained present in our lives, even during the most difficult times. That is the kind of man he is selfless, loving, and strong. And that is why I am speaking up now. I cannot stand by and watch. his name be dragged through the mud with false accusations and misleading narratives."

He then said that they will still respect Kris despite the breakup.

“My respect for Mama Kris remains immense because my father truly loved her. It may hurt to admit that my siblings and I sometimes felt neglected by our father, but we understand-Mama Kris needed him, and we respected that.

“All we ask is that she does not spread stories that are untrue. My father’s friends and patients know who he truly is, and they can attest to his character.

“We love you, Mama Kris, and we love our father as well.”

