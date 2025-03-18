Cetaphil SkinLabs now in the Philippines! Catriona Gray, Pangilinan siblings lead star-studded launch

MANILA, Philippines — Battling the wind or heat this summer? Cetaphil’s SkinLabs has you covered, and its recent unveiling in the Philippines—actually in Southeast Asia—has never been so timely.

The chosen venue for the event, The Courtyards at Vermosa, Cavite, was nothing short of immersive. With its super windy vibe and slight humidity, the venue seemed like a challenge for sensitive skin—but celebrities and guests didn’t have to worry. Everyone knew they were protected by Cetaphil’s sensitive skin-care solutions.

Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray led the celebrity lineup, together with Atasha Muhlach and the newly launched Cetaphil ambassadors: the Pangilinan siblings—Hannah, Ella and Donny—and mommy Bea Fabregas-Ramos, who is now the new ambassador for Cetaphil Baby.

New Cetaphil ambassador Bea Fabregas with her favorite Cetaphil Baby products at the SkinLabs' Gentle Zone

The afternoon was filled with valuable skin-care tips and insights shared by other endorsers, such as Nico Bolzico, Andi Manzano-Reyes and Bianca Gonzalez-Intal, who also moderated the event.

“Cetaphil’s commitment is to deliver science-driven, dermatologist-recommended solutions that cater to diverse skin needs, ensuring that everyone—regardless of skin type or concern—has access to effective, clinically proven skin care,” said Louie Roxas, general manager of Galderma Philippines.

The brand’s business unit head, Mark Sarmiento, furthered: “For over 75 years, Cetaphil has been relentlessly pushing boundaries and advancing skin science so that everyone can feel free to be their most authentic self. At Cetaphil, we are for everyone’s sensitive skin.”

The science behind sensitive skin

Khen Kon, Galderma’s head of medical for Asia Pacific, discussed the science behind sensitive skin, breaking down its prevalence, triggers, symptoms, and the biological changes occurring at the skin level.

Khen Kon, head of medical at Galderma Asia Pacific

Research shows that over 55% of people worldwide self-report sensitive skin, with 40% having no underlying condition. The Philippines ranks sixth in prevalence, and triggers include external factors (cosmetics, diet), psychological stress and environmental conditions like heat and humidity.

Sensitive skin sufferers experience itching, redness, and accelerated aging due to structural changes in the skin, such as a thickened epidermis and fragmented collagen.

Kon said that addressing lifestyle factors like stress and sleep can help manage symptoms, and advanced research has led to skin-care formulations containing glycerin, panthenol (B5) and niacinamide (B3) to strengthen the skin barrier and retain moisture.

Cetaphil SkinLabs is a series of pop-up events organized by the skin-care brand. These events are designed to engage consumers through immersive experiences, offering skin-care education and product exploration.

At the Vermosa event, attendees enjoyed activities like pickleball, skin-care tip exchanges and insights from dermatologists and skin experts.

Attendees of Cetaphil SkinLabs were able to know more about their sensitive skin with skin analysis tests, and how Cetaphil’s superior formulas can help them address their skin concerns.

Biggest gathering so far

Bianca prompted the sharing of their skin journeys. She admitted that she once thought her skin wasn’t sensitive and was low maintenance. But as she learned more about her skin type and embraced it, she realized how important it is to care for it properly and give it the attention it deserves.

Andi, a celebrity mom of three girls, shared her long-standing trust in Cetaphil. “It’s gentle and hypoallergenic. My kids have dry skin, and Cetaphil keeps them protected. Especially in the summer, when they start sweating more and swimming in chlorine, Cetaphil is there,” she said.

Nico, as expected, shared his funny dad anecdotes. “It started during the pandemic when I spent more time with my kids. We have a routine—I apply the creams, and it becomes a spa time for my girls. It’s our playtime, and that’s how you build a relationship with them. Family time comes first; that would be my tip for every father out there. As for the moms, there’s no tip—we just do whatever you tell us to do,” he laughed.

For Catriona, Cetaphil’s products fit perfectly into her mobile lifestyle.

“Once you find a routine that works for your skin type, it becomes second nature. I keep travel-sized products in all my handbags. No matter where I go, my routine works with me. I just went to Turkey, then the Philippines, and then Australia, but Cetaphil adjusts with me. When I’m in a cold place, I switch to the heavier Cetaphil cream because my skin goes into shock,” she shared, adding that the BHR serum is her holy grail!

“My go-to is always the BHR [Bright Healthy Radiance] line, which my mom also uses—we have the exact same skin. The BHR serum is my holy grail. I love that we all have our favorite Cetaphil product, and I hope that you discover your holy grail within the entire Cetaphil line,” she capped.

Philstar.com/ Dindi Sundiam (Left) Catriona Gray; (right) Bianca Gonzalez-Intal with the Pangilinan siblings

Newest Cetaphil babies

Who knew that the Pangilinan siblings have been Cetaphil users since they were little?

“Now, being here, it feels like it was all meant to be," Donny said.

“I've been a proud Cetaphil baby ever since. I used to run a lot—before Hannah took my spot as the best runner in the family. I did triathlons. So it was very important for us to hydrate and moisturize our skin,” he beamed.

Hannah highlighted how the brand kept her feeling protected during her marathon training: “I’m excited to represent a lot of Filipinos [with skin problems] who go through what I go through. It definitely helped me with my marathon preparation as well. Feeling hydrated, feeling protected while I'm doing what I do, and making sure that I'm confident in the process is super important for me.”

Ella, meanwhile, recalled Cetaphil as a family staple. “We’re so happy to be part of this family because it’s been in our family ever since I can remember—it's so nostalgic to me. I travel a lot, my husband and I, and Cetaphil is always with us to keep us hydrated. It keeps up with my busy schedule, too,” she shared.

Bea expressed her excitement about joining the Cetaphil family, too. As a mom to Tyler, she understands the importance of gentle skin care. Cetaphil Baby has been a huge part of her routine, and she’s thrilled to represent it.

The Cetaphil SkinLabs event left guests not only pampered but equipped with much-needed know-how to take care of their skin this sizzling summer, knowing that Cetaphil and its gentle products are perfect for everyone’s sensitive skin.

On to the next Cetaphil SkinLabs event!

The Cetaphil SkinLabs Mobile Truck will be going to various Mercury Drug store locations, bringing sensitive skin science and derma-recommended Cetaphil products closer to consumers nationwide.

