â€˜Each step is agonyâ€™: Kris Aquino thanks son Bimby amid health issue

‘Each step is agony’: Kris Aquino thanks son Bimby amid health issue

James or Bimby Aquino Yap Jr. (right) carries Kris Aquino, who has been suffering from multiple autoimmune diseases.

MANILA, Philippines — Kris Aquino revealed that her son, James, or Bimby, has been carrying her in times when she needs to walk as she suffers from deep bone pain due to her multiple autoimmune diseases.

Kris opened up about her ongoing health crisis, which now leaves her unable to walk, in an Instagram post Sunday, March 16.

The post shows photos of her being carried by her second son. Kris looks frail and thin.

“Last night my rheumatologist tried ultrasound assisted targeted steroid shots on my knees…. My body reacted the same way I did when we tried 34 months ago the steroid challenge. Bimb is now doing MMA (mixed martial arts) training and I weigh less than 80 lbs., only 36 kilos. I cannot walk, each step is agony. The excruciating pain is from my knees all the way to my feet, a combination of deep bone pain (Lupus Arthritis, Polymyositis, and Acute Fibromyalgia),” Kris wrote.

Last month, Kris shared that she was diagnosed with Fibromyalgia on top of the six previous autoimmune diseases.

Her latest post began with a revelation about her failed romance with a doctor, whom she admitted to seeing last year. Kris shared that the doctor wanted to “break free” from taking care of her, as she suffers from multiple autoimmune diseases, and also wished to pursue his freedom to travel

“I decided to post my current reality because I want to give HOPE. When you are unconditionally loved, when like me you are blessed with a son who will do all to lessen his mama’s physical and emotional suffering — HINDI KA SUSUKO. TINITIIS ko ‘yung matinding sakit na parte na ng bawat araw ko dahil ang pagmamahal ng anak ay walang katumbas," Kris wrote.

“Life is difficult for all of us — but faith in God and REAL love proven by ACTION gives ALL the needed willpower to persevere. Thank you God, thank you TO ALL for your continued prayers for my healing, and to MY ‘Northern Star’ — Bimb for being much more than your mama deserves,” she ended her post.

Kris suffers from Autoimmune Thyroiditis, Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria, EGPA (Eosinophilic granulomatosis with polyangiitis), Systemic Sclerosis, Lupus/SLE, Rheumatoid Arthritis, Fibromyalgia, and a rare, life threatening form of Vasculitis.

Kris returned late last year after two years of treatments in the United States.

