Women's Month: Life coach gives mental health tips for housewives, mothers

Happy and fulfilled means being able to pursue one’s passion and have a career even as a mother or wife.

MANILA, Philippines — “Family first” has always been the top rule for women who have embraced their role as mothers and housewives in their respective households.

While admittedly being a mother and housewife can be such a rewarding experience, there are times when portraying the role of a homemaker can mean sacrificing one’s needs and wants.

“I think we should first start with the premise that the celebration of being a woman goes beyond her role as a mother and as a housewife. Women in general, should be celebrated and supported, regardless of the choices they make, the roles they choose to portray and the relationships they choose to have or not have,” multi-awarded Global Master Coach and best-selling author Myke Celis told Philstar.com.

Oftentimes, women limit themselves and their worth based on their role in the family they choose to build, making them give up other things in the process.

“While the notion of family comes first becomes almost second nature for mothers and housewives, we must also take in consideration that it doesn’t mean giving up one’s passion or opportunities for growth completely,” Celis said.

“It’s very important still to set enough time for one’s self and implement necessary boundaries so one can exist happily and fulfilled outside of one’s role in the family. And yes, it’s ok to have breaks in between,” he added.

Celis said happy and fulfilled means being able to pursue one’s passion and have a career even as a mother or wife.

“It’s important not to feel guilty about doing what makes your heart skip a beat and pursuing a long time dream or a career that makes you fill genuinely fulfilled. It’s okay. It doesn’t really mean you’ll have less time for the family or you’ll be an awful mother or housewife just because you thought of your own needs too,” he said.

“It’s all about finding the balance and letting your family know about your plans and coming up with a compromise. Telling how important the things you want for yourself and highlighting their significant role in supporting you can make them more receptive. It’s all about being open and communicating clearly to avoid any assumptions or misconceptions.

“As you strive to be the best mother and housewife for your family, remember to give yourself the best care and understanding you deserve so you can continue giving coming from a space of overflow and not just from obligation.”

