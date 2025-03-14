Toni Gonzaga, Paul Soriano share different parenting styles

MANILA, Philippines — Married celebrity couple director Paul Soriano and actress Toni Gonzaga revealed that they have different styles in nurturing their kids, Paul being the playful dad while Toni is the disciplinarian mom. They admitted that this difference results in mini “tampuhan.”

“Most of our tampuhan is about Seve kasi I’m very rough with him (Seve), she (Toni) ‘no he might get hurt’ I said ‘we’re boys you have to let us be,’” Paul said in 2017, adding “She disciplines the boy. I’m more of a play, fun so she’s trying her best to calm us down. We’re just boys being boys so she gonna need to used to that.”

“Nakakatakot kasi pag iniiwan sila sa bahay eh. Kung ano-anong picture ang nakikita ko. Nasa labas yung isa nasa gutter. 'Di ba? Ba't nasa gutter? Ba't nandoon ang bata?,” Toni said, which drew laughter from the selected members of the press.

In taking turns of taking care of their kids, Toni said they had conscious effort to see to it that one of them should be there. “For instances naman na pareho kami, we make it appoint na may family member sa bahay. Lagi syang may family member na kasama,” the Toni said, then the ambassador of the tuna brand Gold Seas Tuna Chunks, together with husband Paul.

The versatile actress gives credits to her in-laws for taking care of them. “I’m very blessed to have a second set of parents na very hands on, very loving and very helpful to us.”

The "The Voice” host admitted being a mom is hard but very rewarding. “I think as a person now, I have more depth. Everything has a new meaning now. Before when I cry, ‘uy I’m crying’ ngayon yung mga iyak ko parang ang lalim na ng pinaghuhugutan. Kasi I’ve experience what is like to be a mom, to live and to live for someone, yung hindi ka na nabubuhay para lang sa sarili mo. 'Yung may purpose na. There is finally a purpose."

For their misunderstanding, the FAP Awards Best Director for the movie “Thelma” said it’s a part of the marriage. “'Yung tampuhan di naman maiiwasan. It’s part of the marriage. I think that’s make the marriage work so it’s a working progress.”

Toni added, saying: “When you’re not fighting, you’re not improving because when you fight that’s when you get to learn more with each other.”

Toni said Seve cemented her marriage to Paul. “I never truly understood how much I love Paul until I saw him love our baby. Nakita ko kung paano nya minamahal si Seve, alagaan si Seve, mas nag-grow yung admiration, respect and love ko sa kanya,” Toni said.

The actress recalled that Paul gave her a gift of enrolling to a culinary school in their 4th anniversary, which she can now use in their home. Toni revealed that Paul loves her cooking.

