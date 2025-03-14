The lasting mark of care: Celebrating 80 years of Alaga

A LOVE THAT INSPIRES. Dr. Reinerio Prieto in a selfie with his late mother, Gregoria Prieto, who inspired him to leave his mark on others as a doctor.

What does it mean to truly leave a mark? Sometimes, it’s in the simplest gestures—a comforting touch, a reassuring word or a quiet sacrifice made out of love. These small acts of care can create ripples that change lives in ways that people may not immediately see. This is the heart of Unilab’s 80th-anniversary celebration: sa simpleng alaga, malaki ang nagagawa (through simple care, a big impact is made).

Care is not measured by its size but by its lasting impact. A mother’s gentle hand can ease the pain of a sick child. Neighbors sharing their time to lend a helping hand can finish a difficult chore. A young lad helping an elderly lady cross the street can keep her safe. A teacher’s word of encouragement can inspire a failing student to persevere and chase their dreams. A doctor’s reassuring words can give hope to a worried patient. A sudden call from a friend can perk up a stressful day. These everyday simple moments of alaga (care) leave marks that shape individuals, families, even an entire community.

"For 80 years, Unilab has been committed to ensuring that quality healthcare reaches every Filipino. But beyond medicine, we recognize that true alaga is in the small, everyday acts of care that create ripples of impact," says Alexander Panlilio, corporate vice president of Unilab.

"This anniversary is a celebration of the many ways Filipinos show alaga and malasakit (compassion)—from our healthcare professionals to parents, teachers, mentors, and even strangers who lend a helping hand."

Different marks of alaga

Behind every success story are individuals who have willingly given their alaga, leaving a mark that shaped a bright future.

One such story is that of Dr. Reinerio Prieto, the person’s life story that became the inspiration behind Unilab’s anniversary film. Dr. Prieto’s first encounter with care was not in a hospital, but in the quiet acts of love he experienced at home. His mother, who was a teacher, was very hands-on in taking care of him and his siblings.

When it came to Dr. Prieto’s dreams, she did not leave anything to chance. She was with him every step of the way—encouraging him, nurturing him, and standing by him through every challenge.

“My mother was a very strong woman. Bata pa lang ako hanggang sa naging doktor na, I drew a lot of my strength from her. And it wasn’t the big gestures she made—’yung little things ang tumatak sa akin. A nod of reassurance, a pat on the back for comfort, her smile. ‘Pag nagkasakit ako, siya ang nag-aalaga at nagbibigay ng gamot. The baon she prepared for me every day. These seemingly small things gave me a lot of motivation every time,” said Dr. Prieto.

A DOCTOR'S RIPPLE OF IMPACT. Dr. Prieto in one of his medical missions where he puts into practice the life lessons he learned from his mother.

The impact that Dr. Prieto’s mother had on him is the force that drives him to help patients and communities during medical missions all around the Philippines. He knows that a personal touch of alaga can be life-changing for someone. He understands that each patient is a son, father, sister or mother to someone else.

Treating them well means they will be able to continue caring for their loved ones. This ripple effect started with his mother, and now, he is passing on her kind of care to his patients.

“Napaka-eye opening ang pagpunta sa mga medical mission. Magugulat ka sa kondisyon ng maraming lugar where there’s a lack of supply of medicine, infrastructure, healthcare personnel—you name it,” said Dr. Prieto.

“That’s why as doctors we know the impact our presence makes, especially to the people wanting to seek care. I personally make sure that when I attend medical missions, I give my complete attention to the patient in front of me. Kukumustahin ko siya, and as much as possible I try to explain the diagnosis and treatment carefully kasi natatakot din sila. People are sometimes afraid to ask questions. So, I tell them, nanay o tatay, kung may tanong kayo wag ho kayo matakot.”

Dr. Prieto remembers the power of simple acts of care that his mom inspired him to leave his own mark on others.

"Like my mom, those who have left a mark through their care are the ones that we remember. ‘Yung impact nila lives on in every life they’ve touched. Nakaka-inspire ‘yun, kaya sana maraming Pilipino rin ang ma-inspire on how they, too, can make a difference," he said.

A call to pay it forward

MARKA NG ALAGANG UNILAB. A community scene depicting the main character in Unilab’s 80th anniversary film, inspired by the true to life story of Dr. Prieto.

Care is not just about receiving—it is a force we must keep passing forward. Sa Simpleng Alaga, Malaki ang Nagagawa is more than a reflection of Unilab’s 80-year legacy—it is a call to each of us, from all walks of life, to take part in creating a better world.

No act of care is ever too small—a kind word, a helping hand, or simply showing up for someone are simple gestures that can create ripples reaching farther than we could ever expect. It is a reminder that each of us has the power to leave a mark through the simplest acts of care.

Just like Dr. Prieto’s life story, every story of care matters because it can create a ripple of change that can impact lives, communities, and generations to come.

Watch Unilab’s 80th anniversary video here:

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by Unilab. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.