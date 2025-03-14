Women's Month: Camille Prats on being a young-looking mom

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Camille Prats is still looking fresh, just like in her teenage days on the weekend youth-oriented TV show “G-Mik.”

At her 2017 baby shower held in Ibiza Beach Club in Bonifacio Global City, at the press conference, Camille revealed that unlike her pregnancy with her firstborn Nathan, her pregnancy on her second baby was much harder because of her “paglilihi” on the first three months of her pregnancy. She did not want to eat anything.

“There are days that I felt so down. Natutulog na lang ako. Then there’s Nathan who always there to cheer me up and my husband is also there. Ang priority ko lang is to stay healthy for my baby kasi talagang halos wala akong nakakain,” she narrated.

Luckily, on the 4th month of her pregnancy, she felt more okay. “Naramdaman ko na mas magaan na yung feeling. I started feeling my normal self again.”

On parenting her son Nathan, the “Mars ng Bayan” host said she did not have any problem raising her firstborn because he’s a very good boy. “He’s easy to manage. I know how to manage him – like his feelings, kumbaga kabisado ko sya. When he lost his dad, he’s only 3 years old going 4. So yung first few years na yun, feeling ko naii-spoil ko sya. When it’s me na lang raising him, I realized na I can’t be that kind of mom anymore kasi nga I don’t want him to grow up spoiled and a brat."

The veteran actress continued: “You have to have a good relationship with him in order him to follow you. Parang I don’t like it that he’s scared of me, I like the fact that he loves me that’s why he follows me because he doesn’t want to disappoint me. My disciplining style was never about instilling fear, it’s more of love and in return he do the things that you want kasi nga gusto ka nya i-please.”

Learning from her two nieces, Camille thought there would be a different parenting style for her daughter: “Parang feeling ko iba dapat ang style mo sa isa and I think for evey child it should be like that kasi iba-iba yung needs nila, iba-iba yung love language nila so I think you should be able to cater to what they specifically need.”

On her discovering the fountain of youth because she still wearing the looks of her most famous character Princess Sarah, Camille said she thinks it’s all about caring for her body properly.

“I guess more than anything, it’s taking care of yourself. I don’t have vices. I don’t really drink and I don’t smoke and pinaka ano ko lang is puyat lang. I try to take care myself as much as I can. I learned about of eating healthy and working out,” the actress said.

RELATED: 'Lipat na lipat na': Camille Prats shares new home's look