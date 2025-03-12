50+ green bones found in Angel Locsin's dad remains

MANILA, Philippines — Lots of green bones were found in the urn of Angel Locsin's dad Angelo who recently passed away.

Angel's sister Ella shared on social media that it is very rare to see green bones, but their father has a lot of them.

“The staff from Heritage Chapel arrived with Dad’s urn and something else. A transparent ziplock bag, filled with strange green fragments," Ella said.

“'Ma’am, Sir,' one of them said gently, with a voice that almost sounded like awe, 'we’ve seen many cremations… but your father had so many green bones. It’s very rare. We almost never see this in others,'" she continued.

Ella said that they were surprise to see 50 or more green bones from the ziplock bag.

“Suddenly, what felt like the darkest day became a little lighter. It felt like Dad was still speaking to us leaving a part of himself behind to watch over us. Everyone seemed amazed, as though Dad had left us a final message that he was at peace, and that he left us good luck," she said.

“But me? As they spoke, my mind was racing. Quietly, I took out my phone and searched: 'Why do bones turn green after cremation?'

“Science had an answer, as it always does. It was a chemical reaction — caused by metallic compounds or by antibiotic residues. There may be antibiotics that Dad had taken during those long days in the hospital, and maybe from the titanium in his ankle from that accident long ago. The high heat and the chemical make- up of his body— all of it combined to tint his bones green.

“Yet, even knowing the science, I always believed that our Dad was a good person. I also couldn’t help but think of all Dad had endured just like his bones endured the high heat. All the pain, all the battles he fought that we never fully knew. Maybe the green bones were also a testament to his strength — to a life lived with discipline, love, and sacrifice," she added.

Ella said that Angel was so happy and proud upon knowing that they found a lot of green bones from their dad.

“Just then, Angel stirred awake, her eyes puffy from crying. Someone told her about Dad’s green bones. Her face lit up, like the sun breaking through a storm.

“Really? Dad left us green bones?' she whispered, her voice fragile but filled with wonder. Our brother smiled and nodded, 'Yes. So many.'

“She was suddenly so happy and proud. For the first time since Dad left us, I saw Angel smile a small, gentle smile, but real. Like for that moment, her heart found a little piece of peace.

“I wanted to explain, to tell her about the science, but as I looked at her holding onto that fragile joy. I swallowed my words. I let her believe. I let her be happy.

“Because maybe, in a way, Dad did leave us a gift. Not just green bones, but a reminder of how much he loved us, how much of himself he gave to us while he lived.

"As they carefully placed the green fragments back into the urn, I realized that whether it was science or miracle, what truly mattered was what Dad had left behind in our hearts lessons of hard work, quiet strength, and love that stayed with us," she said.

“And for that, we were lucky.”

RELATED: Angel Locsin’s father dead at 98