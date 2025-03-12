Run for blood transfusions for kids with cancer set for April

MANILA, Philippines

MANILA, Philippines — The I Want To Share Foundation will host the first-ever "Run to Share" event in Makati this April to raise funds to support blood transfusions for children battling cancer.

The event, done in partnership with the University of the Philippines-Philippine General Hospital, Pedia Hema-Onco Division and as a part of Car-Free Sundays on Ayala Avenue, will take place on April 6.

Participants can choose between a three-kilometer (P1,000) or five-kilometer (P1,200) route, which comes with a race shirt, medal, and a number of raffle prizes.

Those joining the run are asked to gather at 5:30 a.m., 30 minutes before the run starting at Ayala Triangle Gardens Tower One.

The run offers an opportunity to promote health and wellness as well as the importance of collective action in supporting pediatric cancer patients in need of life-saving blood transfusions.

