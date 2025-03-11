Unilab partners with Yellow Boat of Hope for BARMM Students

The paddle boats donated by the employees of Unilab to Yellow Boat of Hope Foundation represent the company’s solidarity with the organization’s advocacy in supporting the children and their families at the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM).

With the Philippines as an archipelago of over 7,600 islands, access to essential services such as education and healthcare can be a challenge for communities without proper and safe means of transportation.

One of the affected sectors of these challenges are the young students of far-flung communities, as they often need to travel across rivers and seas, wading, swimming or using makeshift rope bridges and boats to reach their classrooms.

These are children who dream of reaching their goals, determined to change the course of their lives and that of their families by obtaining an education. However, there are times they are battling hard against life’s harsh currents. Their parents often lack the financial resources to send them to school, and this includes providing them with the means to travel safely to school.

As a company that promotes and lives its core values of Husay, Malasakit and Bayanihan, leading pharmaceutical and healthcare firm Unilab Inc. (Unilab) has partnered with the Yellow Boat of Hope Foundation to donate 30 boats for the safe journey of students in communities of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM).

Safe passage to knowledge

The Yellow Boat of Hope is a nonprofit founded in 2010 that aims to provide access to education for children in remote and poverty-stricken areas of the Philippines by providing them with boats painted bright yellow to use as “school buses” for their children. The boats note only serve as a means of transportation but also symbolize hope and a brighter future for the children.

As of December 2024, they have donated 5,485 yellow boats in marginalized communities, along with other initiatives such as school buildings, starter classrooms, dormitories and education hubs with the help of different partner organizations.

The 30 Unilab boats will be donated for the use of students in the BARMM fishing communities of Pagasinan, Bongao, Tawi-Tawi; Luuk Tongkil, Banguingui, Sulu; and Amaloy, Ungkaya Pukan, Basilan.

The Sama Bajaus of Pagasinan are a coastal-based Muslim indigenous people of Tawi-Tawi. They are among the poorest communities in Mindanao, facing intergenerational poverty and often experiencing marginalization and exclusion. Living far from the mainland, they rely on boats, which are often rented from businesses for their livelihood as fisherfolk, and to reach essential destinations, including schools.

In Luuk Tongkil and Amaloy, many fishermen also don’t have their own boats and often have to borrow or rent boats for a hefty sum from their neighbors in order to fish. The parents are not able to support their kids’ schooling because they do not earn enough money.

Many children in these communities struggle to complete their education due to financial constraints, as the parents would understandably choose to use their rented boat to fish instead of bringing their children to school.

Positive change for Filipino communities

Unilab corporate vice president Alex Panlilio says, “Through this donation, we are bringing ripples of change to our fellow Filipinos in BARMM. With the boats that we are donating, more children can go to school safely. We believe that access to education can empower our children and help more families and communities participate in building our country.”

Dr. Anton Lim, co-founder, president and chief boat paddler of Yellow Boat of Hope, says, "Through our partnership with Unilab, we are reminded that true change is sparked by harnessing the great Bayanihan spirit of our nation. Together, we are not just building boats or schools—we are building hope, breaking the chains of intergenerational poverty, and empowering communities through education. In places where dreams are scarce and opportunities are few, this partnership breathes life into the belief that every child deserves a chance to rise. Every yellow boat that sails carries not just students but the promise of a brighter tomorrow. This is the heart of 'Alagang Unilab'—a steadfast commitment to transforming lives and creating ripples of kindness that uplift generations.”

Now celebrating its 80th anniversary, Unilab is committed to engaging its employees and partnering with organizations and communities as a coming together of each individual contribution towards a stronger, healthier, more resilient Philippines.

Panlilio adds, “This coming together for the good of our communities is the core of Alagang Unilab, which starts with the care, empathy and spirit of volunteerism of our employees. As we celebrate our 80th year, we are committed to sustaining our continuous efforts in addressing identified gaps through ripples and waves, which are designed to bring hope and positive change.”

