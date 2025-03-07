Solenn Heussaff on time management: 'There's always time if you're well-organized'

MANILA, Philippines — Artist-actress Solenn Heussaff is among those who can say that they have their schedules full with her showbiz and artist commitments, but Solenn will be the first to say that being a hands-on mom is doable.

She graced the recent Promil Gifted Talks held in Bonifacio Global City.

Solenn is slated to make a TV comeback via the upcoming, highly-anticipated series “Encantadia Chronicles: Sang’gre” as her popular character Cassiopeia.

She also recently participated in a group show in Tokyo, Japan, and has had her own solo exhibits.

On top of all her paintings and showbiz commitments, Solenn is also a mother of two to daughters Tili and Maelys with husband, Argentine businessman Nico Bolzico.

By the looks of it, Solenn has a full schedule. What is her secret to being able to do these things at once or one after the other?

“My secret is one, to wake up early. I want you to know that it is doable. Like don't wake up stressed thinking that you have so many things to do. There's always a time for things and if you are well-organized, you'll be able to achieve all of these things,” she told reporters at the sidelines of the talk.

For Solenn, keeping things simple is key. It also helps to connect with like-minded individuals.

“Just keep things simple. Simplicity is key in life and everything that you will come across.

“Find people or partner, like for me it’s Promil, but I also have a mom group and friends that support me in this journey when the time come where I I doubt myself or I feel like I I feel like I need a support system,” she advised.

