BPI AIA: Your partner in health and financial well-being

MANILA, Philippines — True well-being encompasses physical, mental and financial health—it's about feeling confident and secure in your body, mind and your finances, so you feel empowered to face life's uncertainties with resilience.

A holistic approach to well-being is what drives BPI AIA Life Assurance Corporation (BPI AIA), a strategic alliance between AIA Philippines and Bank of the Philippine Islands.

With Filipinos shouldering about 44% of healthcare costs out-of-pocket,1 BPI AIA provides financial solutions that ease this burden and empower families to prioritize their health and well-being. That is why it offers two comprehensive and flexible plans, BPI AIA Future Ready Health and MedLife Protect Plus, designed to provide BPI customers with the financial security they deserve.

“It is crucial to consider life insurance with a medical benefit, which is a smart and convenient way to protect both your health and your loved ones' financial well-being,” BPI AIA Chief Executive Officer Karen Custodia explains.

“Life insurance with a medical benefit provides a financial safety net, ensuring access to quality healthcare and protecting your loved ones from financial hardship. It's the peace of mind you deserve, so you can focus on what matters most.”

Essential protection for those starting their journey

Individuals in their 30s are often juggling young families, growing responsibilities at work and at home, and establishing financial stability. While focused on building their future, unexpected medical expenses can derail their plans and create anxiety.

BPI AIA understands that these pressures, while often pronounced in this stage of life, are something individuals and families may also face at any age.

For those navigating the exciting yet demanding journey of building a secure future, BPI AIA Future Ready Health offers essential protection without compromising their aspirations. This pay-to-age-65 plan provides a vital safety net, ensuring they can focus on building their dreams without the constant worry of unexpected medical costs.

With up to 90% coverage for hospitalization expenses and critical illnesses, BPI AIA Future Ready Health provides financial peace of mind when needed most. The plan also includes a 200% death benefit or a 200% maturity benefit at age 100, offering long-term financial security for individuals and their loved ones.

With BPI AIA Future Ready Health, BPI customers can enjoy peace of mind knowing they can handle unexpected medical costs, even with a limited budget. They can customize their plan further with optional riders like Total and Permanent Disability and Personal Accident.

Comprehensive coverage for long-term security

Individuals seeking comprehensive coverage and long-term financial security are looking for solutions that protect their families, businesses and future aspirations. They need a plan that offers both financial stability and the flexibility to adapt to life's changing circumstances.

BPI AIA MedLife Protect Plus is that essential solution.

This pay-to-age-65 plan combines extensive health coverage with the potential for investment returns. Plus, with AIA Vitality integration, policyholders will be rewarded for making healthy choices—good for them and their bottom line.

For instance, micro-entrepreneurs can breathe easier knowing their family and business are protected, as BPI AIA MedLife Protect Plus offers a cash-flow-friendly solution with up to 90% coverage for hospitalization expenses, including access to a wide network of hospitals and doctors.

It also offers a substantial life insurance benefit and the potential to grow savings through its investment component.

Meanwhile, OFWs can ensure their family's well-being back home, even while working miles away.

BPI AIA MedLife Protect Plus provides comprehensive medical coverage, a substantial life insurance benefit, and even a daily hospital income benefit to help cover expenses during recovery. It is the security of knowing their loved ones have access to quality healthcare, no matter what happens, so they can pursue their dreams abroad with peace of mind.

Corporate executives can maintain their families' lifestyles even after company-provided medical benefits end. BPI AIA MedLife Protect Plus offers convenient access to comprehensive medical coverage, a substantial life insurance benefit and potential investment growth, allowing them to enjoy the lifestyle they've worked hard to achieve.

Coverage is subject to the terms and conditions of the policy, in the event of any discrepancies the provisions of the policy shall prevail.

Take control of your future today

"We believe that everyone should have access to financial protection, regardless of their life stage or budget. That is why we offer both Future Ready Health and MedLife Protect Plus—giving BPI customers the power to choose the plan that best fits their needs and empowers them to live better," Custodia says.

Don't let tomorrow’s uncertainties steal today’s peace of mind. Secure your family's future with BPI AIA.

1. Source: Households Share 44.4 Percent of the Country’s Total Health Spending in 2023. Philippine Statistics Authority

