^

Health And Family

Tom Rodriguez shares glimpse of partner, baby

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
March 4, 2025 | 10:13am
Tom Rodriguez shares glimpse of partner, baby
Actor Tom Rodriguez
The STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso actor Tom Rodriguez shared a glimpse of his son and his partner on social media. 

Tom posted a photo on his Instagram Story of a woman carrying a child on a beach. 

"Full (hearts)," he captioned the post. 

The actor revealed last November that he is now a father to a baby boy. 

He confirmed the news in an interview with TV5's MJ Marfori, who asked the actor for a life update since returning to showbiz following a hiatus. The interview was after a media conference for his upcoming show "Huwag Mo 'Kong Iwan."

"Great, I have a new source of inspiration, I'm a new dad to a very happy, healthy baby boy," Tom announced. "He's four months old and I've never experienced happiness at this level, he's my constant source of inspiration right now."

Tom said he recalls saying he's getting older but the birth of his son has him feeling differently, younger and more vibrant.

RELATEDTom Rodriguez now a dad, enjoying his new baby boy

TOM RODRIGUEZ
Philstar
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with