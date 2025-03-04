Tom Rodriguez shares glimpse of partner, baby

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso actor Tom Rodriguez shared a glimpse of his son and his partner on social media.

Tom posted a photo on his Instagram Story of a woman carrying a child on a beach.

"Full (hearts)," he captioned the post.

The actor revealed last November that he is now a father to a baby boy.

He confirmed the news in an interview with TV5's MJ Marfori, who asked the actor for a life update since returning to showbiz following a hiatus. The interview was after a media conference for his upcoming show "Huwag Mo 'Kong Iwan."

"Great, I have a new source of inspiration, I'm a new dad to a very happy, healthy baby boy," Tom announced. "He's four months old and I've never experienced happiness at this level, he's my constant source of inspiration right now."

Tom said he recalls saying he's getting older but the birth of his son has him feeling differently, younger and more vibrant.

