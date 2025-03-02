To poop or not to poop? Melai Cantiveros shares healthy morning ritual

CEBU, Philippines — What is the first thing that you do when you wake up in the morning?

For most people, the most natural thing to do is to head for the toilet and poop. No joke. Even comedian Melai Cantiveros knows — and emphasizes — the importance of starting one’s day with a healthy poop.

Holding it in might lead to constipation and make you feel uncomfortably heavy inside the whole day, and when you finally decide to poop, it just might not come down anymore. If you wake up constipated already and that healthy first poop of the day turns out to be a struggle, you just might feel sluggish until poop does happen.

In a recent guesting stint on The Comfort Room Podcast, Melai Cantiveros, the newest Dulcolax endorser, discussed various topics with hosts Jerald Napoles and Kim Molina until the topic focused on healthy morning rituals.

Melai took the opportunity to emphasize the importance of her morning routine, with a quick bathroom break mid-interview serving as a lighthearted reminder that ignoring nature’s call is never a good idea for maintaining a healthy lifestyle.

But while poop may not be the most common topic of conversation, it is practical to start talking about it and share information you may have on how starting your mornings with a healthy bathroom routine is beneficial to one’s health.

Not only does it provide physical comfort but also helps you feel more grounded and in control as you face a new day. If you still can’t imagine how pooping can make a difference, here are many ways by which it ensures a good morning for you:

1. Increases physical comfort and energy level throughout the day

Regular bowel movements effectively remove waste and toxins from the body, leading to a sense of physical lightness and comfort.

When your digestive system is working well, you’re less likely to suffer from discomfort, bloating, or cramps. Overall physical comfort boosts your energy level, enabling you to be more productive and focused throughout the day.

2. Enhances mental health

The link between gut health and mental well-being is undeniable, but it is not often talked about.

Gut health issues can cause anxiety, stress, or depression. Regular bowel movements can alleviate physical discomfort, which in turn, can lead to a more positive mood.

When you feel good physically, you’re less likely to experience stress and anxiety. Maintaining a healthy digestive routine benefits both your physical and mental health, thus fostering emotional balance.

3. Improves nutrient absorption

A well-functioning digestive system is crucial for effectively breaking down food and absorbing nutrients.

When bowel movements are regular, they prevent waste buildup and help your body efficiently process what you eat, signaling that your digestive system is working as it should. You’ll be more likely to absorb essential vitamins and minerals, which are vital for energy, immunity, and overall health.

4. Reduces the risk of constipation

Constipation usually means having fewer than three bowel movements a week. It can be caused by dietary changes, certain medications, or underlying health issues. The general assumption is that constipation is just about not being able to poop, but early signs include feeling heavy, bloated, and gassy.

In fact, 75% of individuals frequently suffer from constipation, with 64% of them relying on lifestyle and diet as the first step for relief.

To relieve constipation, many typically turn to fiber, but it is often misused when they concentrate only on fiber intake without taking their overall diet into account. Moreover, 74% of those who regularly experience constipation turn to laxatives only as a last resort.

How to get rid of poop block

Starting your day with a healthy bowel movement is vital for setting a positive tone and enhancing overall well-being.

Additionally, regular bowel movements promote a healthier digestive system and reduce the risk of developing more serious conditions over time. However, there are times when it is more difficult to go, and if you haven’t had a bowel movement in over three days, you could be experiencing constipation.

Not all laxatives are created equal. Clinical studies show that (Bisacodyl) Dulcolax and its active ingredient, Bisacodyl, are gentle and non-habit forming, so you can use them without worrying that it might cause you to be dependent on it. Ideal for nighttime use, it delivers predictable relief within six to 12 hours, ensuring you wake up feeling refreshed and ready to seize the day.

Poop may not be everyone’s favorite topic, but establishing a routine that supports a healthy gut builds healthy habits that help people live better, lighter days.

