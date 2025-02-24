‘Let kids be kids’: Solenn Heussaff on raising two daughters, motherhood

MANILA, Philippines — Celebrity mom Solenn Heussaff said that she has learned a lot from her mistakes when she became a first-time mom in 2020.

Solenn said that it is easier now even with the addition of her second daughter, Maelys, born in 2022, after she and husband Nico Bolzico welcomed Tili in 2020. Solenn said the issue now is more “logistics,” but it is not “harder work.”

“The second one is always easier just because I already learned from the first one. My mistakes happened with the first child, unfortunately,” she said with a smile.

“But I’m learning a lot with the second. I’m learning about dynamics, how Tili interacts with her younger sister Maelys. She's also learning so much, and her maturity is also growing,” Solenn told a group of reporters at the sidelines of the recent Promil Gifted Talks held in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig City.

Her firstborn, Tili, is showing creative skills and inclinations. Solenn said that she lets her children pursue their interests, without her hovering around them during their play or activity.

The celebrity mom, who is also a successful artist who has had solo and group shows in the country and most recently in Tokyo, Japan, said that she lets her children do their own thing. By giving her children more opportunities to learn, it will be easier for them to choose their path or inclinations in the future.

Tili, for example, is at a stage where she is excited about her activities.

“She'll come to me and want to do something and I always tell her you need to be bored in life to manage to do things for yourself,” Solenn shared.

Her firstborn has even picked up salt painting, taking after her.

“I feel like it's really important to let them be, and not be like, ‘Oh, my God, I need to give them an activity.’ Let kids be kids,” she ended.

RELATED: 'Whatever we deserve, they deserve': Solenn Heussaff hires designer to groom househelp's room