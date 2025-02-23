â€˜Not yet fit to workâ€™: Kris Aquino reveals 7th health conditionÂ 

‘Not yet fit to work’: Kris Aquino reveals 7th health condition

MANILA, Philippines — Kris Aquino said that she has another health issue that she is dealing with, affecting her ability to go back to work.

The popular TV host and actress shared her latest health update on Instagram Friday.

“I haven’t posted anything because I didn’t want all those praying for me to feel sad and lose the faith. May I clarify? I’m not yet ‘fit to work’ because I’m very underweight [at] 37 kilos/82 pounds,” Kris wrote on her usual long caption.

She posted a photo of her lying on the bed, surrounded by her son Bimby and celebrity visitors Kim Chiu and Miles Ocampo.

Kris revealed that she has more health concerns in addition to the previously reported six autoimmune diseases.

“Previously I enumerated 1. Autoimmune Thyroiditis; 2. Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria; 3. EGPA (Eosinophilic granulomatosis with polyangiitis): a rare, life threatening form of Vasculitis; 4. Systemic Sclerosis; 5. Lupus/SLE; and 6. Rheumatoid Arthritis as my diagnosed autoimmune diseases. Added to that list is 7. Fibromyalgia,” Kris listed on her Instagram post.

The US National Institute of Arthritis and Musculoskeletal and Skin Diseases defines Fibromyalgia as a “chronic (long-lasting) disorder that causes pain and tenderness throughout the body, as well as fatigue and trouble sleeping.” The agency said that scientists have no full understanding of what causes the condition. People with the condition are said to have an increased sensivity to pain. Doctors only help manage and treat its symptoms because there is currently no cure to Fibromyalgia.

Kris said that apart from her existing health concerns, she is also “exhibiting confirmatory symptoms” for Polymyositis and mixed connective tissue disease.

The Johns Hopkins Medicine defines Polymyositis as a disease that causes muscles to become irritated and inflamed, which can make “even simple movements hard to do.” It is a disease in a group of diseases called inflammatory myopathies.

“Having complicated autoimmune diseases and being allergic to all NSAIDS (Nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs), steroids, pain relievers, as well as antibiotics and Immunoglobulin Therapy many times the physical pain is overwhelming,” Kris said.

She ended her post by revealing that she has been single and with no boyfriend for “some time now.” Kris said that she had not given details about her last relationship so it does not make sense for her to elaborate about it.

Kris returned to the Philippines late last year after two years of treatments in the United States.

