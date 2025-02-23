Ian Veneracion, Kim Atienza raise awareness on viral infection Shingles

MANILA, Philippines — Followers of celebrities Ian Veneracion, Kim Atienza, Jackie Lou Blanco, Marc Nelson and Julie Eigenmann thought their beloved stars’ social media accounts had been hacked when their usual fun and engaging video clips suddenly glitched and got interrupted by an ominous message about an “HZ_90 virus.”

The first thing that came to mind was “they got hacked,” followed by serious worrying about what really happened to their favorite stars’ accounts and whether or not they could regain control over their accounts as soon as possible.

Ian Veneracion to the rescue

Imagine what a relief it was for their followers when they found out that the stars were not hacked after all. Actor Ian Veneracion put an end to the confusion addressing the buzz in a video, saying, “Akala nila, baka na-hack na 'yung account ko. Hindi po ako na-hack.”

If there was no hacking involved, what's the real story behind this viral takeover? The actor revealed that he only took part in a campaign that raises awareness about a serious disease called shingles.

Then it all made sense, since his fans often catch glimpses of him on his big bikes, embarking on road trips that reflect his dedication to a healthy lifestyle. It is one of the ways with which he maintains his looks and charm as one of the entertainment industry’s leading men. This focus is actually why Ian is raising awareness about this serious disease.

Kim Atienza espouses a healthy lifestyle

Like him, TV host Kim Atienza, popularly known as “Kuya Kim,” recognizes the importance of taking care of one’s health. His journey is particularly inspiring, especially since he has had his fair share of health scares in the past, such as stroke and being diagnosed with an autoimmune disease that once led him to step back from the public eye.

Despite these, Kuya Kim continues to inspire his followers by promoting an active lifestyle, with his Instagram feed filled with snapshots of him conquering triathlons.

Now he used his platform to inform about the serious disease that the campaign aims to highlight. In his signature informative style, he explains, “Ang Shingles ay nagpi-prisinta bilang paltos o 'di kaya’y mga pantal-pantal o painful rashes sa balat. Nakakabahala, 'di ba? Ang virus na ito ay nananatili sa system mo at hinihintay na lamang na ma-reactivate bilang Shingles na walang ka-warning-warning kahit feeling mo, healthy ka.”

Marc Nelson’s personal experience

TV host Marc Nelson shares his own perspective on Shingles, drawing from a personal experience involving someone close to him. “I remember one of my best friends got Shingles a few years ago, and he was in so much pain and itchy discomfort for weeks. He was one of the lucky ones — some people deal with it for months.”

As someone who values fitness and enjoys outdoor adventures like hiking, Marc understands the importance of staying in tune with his body. With what happened to his friend, he became acutely aware that Shingles can bring debilitating pain, leaving individuals unable to engage in activities they love.

What is Shingles?

Shingles, also known as herpes zoster (HZ), is a painful viral infection caused by the varicella-zoster virus (VZV), the same virus responsible for chickenpox.

Even after recovering from Chickenpox, the virus remains dormant in the body and can reactivate later in life as Shingles, especially in adults over age 50. The HZ_90 campaign cleverly employs digital glitches as a metaphor for how Shingles can suddenly disrupt life, much like a digital interruption.

Concerns expressed by Julie Eigenmann

Being aware of this, Julie Eigenmann, wife of actor Michael De Mesa, expressed her concerns about being at risk.

“I had chickenpox as a teen, which means I’m at risk of getting shingles,” she said.

She has made it her advocacy, therefore, to share valuable advice on tackling home projects and lifestyle hacks that serve as effective ways with which to prevent this disease.

Jackie Lou Blanco embraces change

Veteran actress Jackie Lou Blanco has previously shared that embracing change and making necessary adjustments are key to aging gracefully and maintaining good health. She now also emphasizes the importance of discussing prevention and treatment options with healthcare providers.

“A proper diet, good sleeping habits, regular exercise, and getting vaccinated are effective ways to maintain strong immunity and prevent diseases like Shingles,” the actress said.

The HZ_90 campaign aims to empower individuals to recognize the signs of Shingles and take preventive measures before this unexpected invader strikes.

Taking preventive steps now can help avoid the pain and discomfort of being afflicted with Shingles in the future. Consult the doctor for Shingles treatment and prevention or visit whatisshingles.ph for more information.

