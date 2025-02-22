Andi Eigenmann honors late mother Jaclyn Jose in new tattoo

Andi Eigenmann (left) with her palm leaf tattoo on her right elbow, honoring the memory of her late mother, award-winning actress Jaclyn Jose (right), who passed away on March 2, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — Andi Eigenmann has imprinted her mother, award-winning actress Jaclyn Jose’s memory on her skin with a tattoo honoring the late actress days before her first death anniversary in March.

Andi posted her photo proudly wearing the palm leaf tattoo on her right elbow on Instagram Saturday.

The formerly active actress, who has made Siargao her home, said that the tattoo highlights the three facets she associates with her mother: strength, victory and eternal life.

“Finally got my palm leaf in honor of my nanay (mother), just days before her first death anniversary. Indicative of multiple meanings all relating to the facets of her being that I would also like to embody,” Andi wrote on her caption.

Jaclyn passed away last year on March 2. She was 60 years old.

Andi said that it was Jaclyn’s strength that was the most admirable trait for her.

The actress wrote about her mother’s triumphs in life, underscoring Jaclyn’s many acting achievements, including winning the first Palm D’Or for an Asian actor at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival in 2016 for her performance in Brillante Mendoza’s “Ma’ Rosa.”

“Growing up was special, witnessing someone first hand, constantly refining her craft, always striving for excellence in doing what she loved most. Her dedication to evolving in her art was a testament to her passion. What a privilege to have this woman as my mother,” Andi said.

Andi said that Jaclyn may no longer be alive but the actress’ memory lives in her. She also talked about how she chooses to honor her mother the best way that she can and opened up about her grief as she mourns Jaclyn’s death.

“As grief changes me, I would like to carry these facets who she was, alongside those of mine that I know she always loved. This journey of grief has been long and tough, and quite frankly, sometimes dark. But I believe that the love you showered me with should be enough to trust that I will again see the light,” Andi ended her post.

Andi getting inked with a new tattoo with her fiance Philmar Alipayo went viral yesterday after the tattoo shop’s video was posted. It was unclear what Philmar got for his new tattoo, but Andi’s was already seen in the video clip.

The couple was recently in the center of an online rift involving a trending tattoo through their respective Instagram stories, where cheating allegations surfaced. Andi clarified that Philmar never cheated on her, and Philmar would later say that they have reconciled and should have addressed their issues privately.

