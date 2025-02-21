Heart health advocate Angel Aquino grateful for Eddie Garcia Law

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Angel Aquino recalled the long hours and accompanying occupational risks, including stress, as she commends the passing of the Eddie Garcia Law.

The model-turned-actress is an advocate for Heart Failure Awareness Week, celebrated this year last February 10 to 15.

Angel talked about the many reasons why it is important to take care of the heart, and one’s health overall at the event's launch earlier this month held in Quezon City.

As she was talking about taking good care of the heart and wellbeing, Angel mentioned about the Eddie Garcia Bill, which was signed into law on May 24, 2024 as Republic Act 11996.

“Buti nga ngayon, parang ang health, welfare parang mas tine-take into consideration. That’s why we have the Eddie Garcia Law.

“But before talaga, a lot of the people, more than the actors, the utility, members of the crew, really work hard e. More than 24 hours. And so this kind of disease (Heart Failure) can happen to anybody.

"It’s really scary. Kasi ang hirap magka-sakit. Here in Southeast Asia, sarili nating pera ang pinapagamot natin unlike in first world countries, they are taken cared of by the government. Dito hindi. It’s really out of our pockets. Mahirap talagang magka-sakit. So we need to be aware of the things that we can do and prevent from being sick,” the actress said.

In her case, she takes double effort in putting a premium to her health as a single mother to her daughters.

Angel said it is also because she does not want to burden her children with worrying about her health and paying for bills if the need for hospitalization arises.

“Alam ko kung gaano ka mahal to stay healthy and to stay alive. So ako, para hindi na nila ako problema, I try to take care of myself.

“So I try to eat healthy, I exercise and, and I really hope that the Eddie Garcia Law sticks and it's really implemented so that it protects us. Not just us, but also everyone who works in the industry kasi I feel kami ang pinaka-neglected, mostly taxed.

“A lot of us can't afford it, so we really need this, kung if the government can’t pay for our medical bills, at least you know, we have this protection, and it’s the least that they can do. I hope that the producers, the networks, they implement it very well and they really stick for it,” Angel said.

The Eddie Garcia Law was crafted to give protection to those working in the movie and television industry. It provides for implementation of work hours, wages and other wage-related benefits, social security and welfare benefits, basic necessity, health and safety, working conditions and standards, and insurance.

RELATED: ‘It started with a broken heart’: Angel Aquino shares why heart failure an important health issue